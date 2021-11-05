Papa John's Finds Strength in Third-Party Partnerships

Two and a half years ago, Papa John’s made the historic decision to solidify a third-party national partnership with DoorDash to bolster its delivery capabilities.

It was a period in which the pizza concept’s same-store sales were dropping in the mid-single digits, still reeling from the infamous fallout of founder John Schnatter.

Lynch has always believed in the power of third parties, even before the pandemic.

“The customers have spoken. These apps are growing really rapidly because the customers want these services,” the CEO told CNBC two years ago. “So, yes, they have had an impact on our industry, an impact on our business. But we believe that’s because we haven’t worked strategically with them. We don’t think it needs to be that way.”

Since then, the company has integrated with the likes of Grubhub, Postmates, and Uber Eats, and increased its digital mix from 60 percent to 70 percent. While Papa John’s has doubled down, competitors have refused to join in, specifically Domino’s, which even rolled out a promotion denouncing third-party delivery aggregator’s surprise fees by giving away free items to delivery customers.

Papa John’s, however, has consistently found third-party delivery provides an incremental contribution to strong same-store sales and industry outperformance, Lynch said. In Q3, comps lifted 6.9 percent in North America, or a two-year stack of 30.7 percent. The numbers are significantly higher than the performance of Pizza Hut (+8 percent over two years) and Domino’s (+15.6 percent over two years).

Last year at this time, Lynch told analysts that sales through delivery aggregators grew by a factor of over three times, with the mix lifting from 2 percent to 6 percent. In August, Papa John’s revealed that domestic sales through third-party delivery channels had lifted nearly 50 percent in the past 12 months. The CEO said Papa John’s has seen the business become “very incremental” and “very profitable.”

It’s about a 2:1 ratio between sales from the third-party marketplace and outsourced delivery via the app, according to Lynch.

“Others chose not to go down that path, and it's definitely helped us during these challenging times,” Lynch said during the brand’s Q3 earnings call.

The benefit is seen in multiple areas. For one, third-party delivery allows the brand to take advantage of new customers coming through each of the aggregators’ websites.

The best evidence of this growth is the acceleration of Papa Rewards loyalty members, a group that’s surged from 12 million in 2019 to more than 22 million this year. Lynch said rewards customers are “significantly” more profitable than non-loyalty consumers because Papa John’s is able to utilize targeted, personalized offers that drive frequency, higher average ticket, and better satisfaction.

The chain has continued to draw these new customers into the loyalty program with multiple rounds of innovation, including Epic Stuffed Crust, Papadias, Jalapeño Popper Rolls, BaconMania, and Shaq-a-Roni Pizza.

Lynch noted that much of Papa John’s transaction growth over the past two years has come from new consumers as opposed to increased frequency of current guests.

“Our partnerships with aggregators bring additional customers to the brand, driving incremental and profitable transactions for us and our partners,” Lynch said.