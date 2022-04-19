Popeyes Gears Up for Another Banner Year

Since Popeyes’ chicken sandwich arrived in August 2019, the 50-year-old brand has pushed banner results across a three-year stretch. Average-unit volumes rose some $400,000 to $1.8 million and product launches, like nuggets, mac and cheese, and a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, continue to produce new news for a chain that’s growth is starting to reflect its buzz.

In 2021, Popeyes opened 208 stores in the U.S. and Canada, which brought its total above 3,000 units. It exited fiscal 2021 with 2,754 U.S locations and 3,705 globally as last year marked the highest figure of openings (net of 254, or unit growth of 7.4 percent) since Restaurant Brands International acquired Popeyes in March 2017 for $1.8 billion.

Popeyes plans to eclipse the 200 bar again in 2022, it said Tuesday, and expects to do so at an even loftier clip. But notably, beyond the store count itself, Popeyes expansion has begun to take on a modern tilt. “Several” of the openings will be in New York City, including a fresh flagship in Times Square slated for June. That restaurant, at 1530 Broadway, will feature Popeyes’ updated design that pays homage to its Cajun roots and Louisiana brand heritage, yet layers tech into the experience. It will include self-order kiosks, a two-story food transporter for upstairs dining, digital order-ready boards, and a merchandising store inside. Ali Butt, who is also behind the additional New York City properties scheduled for 2022, including 6th Ave, Fulton St, and Staten Island, will own and operate the venue.

The design mirrors the unit Popeyes unveiled in March when it re-opened the company’s New Orleans landmark on Canal Street. The 200-year-old building represented the domestic introduction of the “NOLA Eclectic” image Popeyes is bringing to New York, which first launched in Shanghai.