Popeyes Unveils New Digital-Centric Design as Growth Ramps Up

Over the past couple of years, as Popeyes rode its chicken sandwich fame to some of fast food’s top results, the brand kept in touch with guests, brand president Sami Siddiqui says. And surveys regularly surfaced the same notion—the No. 1 barrier to consideration for the 50-year-old brand was actually convenience. “There’s just not a Popeyes close enough to me,” Siddiqui says of consumer polls. “And we think that is a huge opportunity—I view that as my obligation—to build more Popeyes.”

Siddiqui, who took the Popeyes helm in September 2020 after leading parent company Restaurant Brand International’s Asia-Pacific region, isn’t only referencing numbers, although that’s a key part of it—Popeyes ended fiscal 2021 with 2,754 U.S stores and 3,705 globally—and a topic with runway given last year marked the steepest openings yet (net of 254, or unit growth of 7.4 percent) since RBI acquired Popeyes in March 2017 for $1.8 billion.

“As you look at competitors and you look at chicken whitespace in the country, we have ample growth opportunity all around the U.S.,” Siddiqui says. Just speaking to Asia, a market where KFC appreciates 26 percent of its total system sales from China alone, Popeyes has “a couple of hundred restaurants.”

But the near-term unlock, Siddiqui says, is digital, which extends to store models themselves. “I think the mandate is to make the brand more convenient and make Popeyes available whenever, wherever you want it,” he says.

Historically, Siddiqui adds, quick-serves viewed development through a pretty narrow lens—it’s one of the reasons fast casual erupted in the early 2000s as the category targeted real estate, namely in-line, fast-food giants avoided because of the drive-thru; the thought you needed large, freestanding buildings to chart growth.

“They’re great for the right location,” Siddiqui says. “But I think if we want Popeyes to be really where all of our guests are, then we need to look at smaller footprint locations.”

That includes ghost kitchens and new formats. In South Florida, where RBI has a Miami base, there was a trade area Popeyes hadn’t tried to break in before. Simply, there was no availability for a sizable, freestanding site with a drive-thru. So Popeyes opened a digital-only concept with kiosks, no registers, and a kitchen equipped to handle delivery and mobile order and pay. “And that allows us to redeploy labor,” Siddiqui says. “And it really streamlines the digital experience for our guests. I think it’s those types of formats that we’ve now become a lot more flexible with. Those are going to be the future in terms of how we deliver Popeyes to our guests. It’s not going to be all digital formats. It’s not going to be all ghost kitchens. It’s going to be a balance of everything.”