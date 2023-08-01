    Ranked: The Top 50 Fast-Food Chains in America

    McDonald's once again tops the fast-food field.

    2022 ranking company category 2022 us systemwide sales millions 2022 average sales per unit thousands 2022 franchisedlicensed units 2022 company units 2022 total units total change in units from 2021
    1 McDonald's Burger 48734 3625 12751 693 13444 6
    2 Starbucks* Snack 28100 1680 6608 9265 15873 429
    3 Chick-fil-A* Chicken 18814 6710 2764 73 2837 153
    4 Taco Bell Global 13850 1900 6734 464 7198 196
    5 Wendy's Burger 11694 1973 5591 403 5994 56
    6 Dunkin' Snack 11279 1200 9339 31 9370 126
    7 Subway* Sandwich 10372 510 20576 0 20576 -571
    8 Burger King Burger 10278 1508 6993 50 7043 -61
    9 Domino's Pizza 8752 1309 6400 286 6686 126
    10 Chipotle Global 8600 2800 0 3129 3129 211
    11 Panera Bread* Sandwich 6787 3230 1156 946 2102 -33
    12 Pizza Hut Pizza 5500 1033 6540 21 6561 13
    13 Sonic Drive-In Burger 5499 1600 3221 325 3546 -6
    14 Panda Express Global 5149 2385 162 2231 2393 87
    15 KFC Chicken 5100 1341 3872 46 3918 -35
    16 Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Chicken 5001 1823 2905 41 2946 169
    17 Dairy Queen Snack 4579 1063 4305 2 4307 -32
    18 Arby's Sandwich 4535 1300 2305 1110 3415 6
    19 Jack in the Box Burger 4111 1837 2034 146 2180 -38
    20 Papa Johns Pizza 3698 1169 2854 522 3376 37
    21 Little Caesars* Pizza 3520 860 3599 574 4173 -14
    22 Whataburger Burger 3340 3725 140 785 925 52
    23 Raising Cane's Chicken 3118 5440 25 621 646 79
    24 Culver's Burger 2830 3280 886 6 892 56
    25 Jersey Mike's Sandwich 2680 1210 2379 18 2397 297
    26 Wingstop Chicken 2382 1606 1678 43 1721 187
    27 Zaxby's Chicken 2380 2590 776 146 922 11
    28 Jimmy John's Sandwich 2364 900 2597 40 2637 -26
    29 Five Guys Burger 2204 1718 831 578 1409 19
    30 Hardee's Burger 2020 1168 1512 195 1707 45
    31 Bojangles Chicken 1600 2088 501 281 788 15
    32 Carl's Jr. Burger 1555 1463 1020 48 1068 1
    33 Dutch Bros Snack 1163 1924 275 396 671 133
    34 Firehouse Subs Sandwich 1154 924 1149 38 1187 23
    35 In-N-Out Burger* Burger 1125 2970 0 379 379 12
    36 Tropical Smoothie Café Snack 1075 993 1197 1 1198 159
    37 El Pollo Loco Chicken 1039 2100 302 188 490 10
    38 Crumbl Cookies Snack 1004 1839 687 1 688 363
    39 QDOBA Global 1002 1500 459 269 728 -11
    40 Shake Shack* Burger 994 3800 33 254 287 44
    41 Krispy Kreme* Snack 991 2760 57 295 352 44
    42 Marco's Pizza Pizza 968 951 1023 44 1067 65
    43 Del Taco Global 957 1618 301 290 591 -9
    44 McAlister's Deli Sandwich 956 1923 493 32 525 -15
    45 Checkers/Rally's Burger 858 996 551 255 806 28
    46 Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Burger 808 1840 427 29 456 36
    47 Church's Chicken Chicken 765 935 654 158 812 -91
    48 Papa Murphy's Pizza 753 632 1145 23 1168 -72
    49 Moe's Global 705 1159 636 1 637 -21
    50 Baskin-Robbins Snack 685 300 2253 0 2253 -54

     

    About the QSR 50/

    The QSR 50 is an annual ranking of limited-service restaurant companies by U.S. system-wide sales. QSR magazine collected information directly from restaurant companies from March to May 2023, and also partnered with Circana, a leading adviser on the complexity of consumer behavior. Circana leveraged multiple data products and services from its research product portfolio, combined with experienced analyst estimates. Sales estimates represent each chain’s total U.S. system for the year ending December 2022, and were anchored on CREST, Circana’s flagship syndicated study of consumer purchases of restaurant prepared meals, snacks, and beverages. Unit counts source to the fall 2022 release of Circana’s ReCount service, a census of chains and independent restaurant locations regularly updated since 1988. Today, ReCount provides unit counts and trends for over 1.2 million foodservice operators. These primary sources, combined with other proprietary Circana data, public reporting, and analysis, generate this new, industry-standard restaurant ranking.

    * indicates figures estimated by QSR and Circana.

