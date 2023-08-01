    Ranked: The Top Fast-Food Chicken Chains in America

    Chick-fil-A is showing zero signs of slowing down.

    Fast Food | August 1, 2023 | QSR Staff
    2022 ranking company category 2022 us systemwide sales millions 2022 average sales per unit thousands 2022 franchisedlicensed units 2022 company units 2022 total units total change in units from 2021
    1 Chick-fil-A* Chicken 18814 6710 2764 73 2837 153
    2 KFC Chicken 5100 1341 3872 46 3918 -35
    3 Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Chicken 5001 1823 2905 41 2946 169
    4 Raising Cane's Chicken 3118 5440 25 621 646 79
    5 Wingstop Chicken 2382 1606 1678 43 1721 187
    6 Zaxby's Chicken 2380 2590 776 146 922 11
    7 Bojangles Chicken 1600 2088 501 281 788 15
    8 El Pollo Loco Chicken 1039 2100 302 188 490 10
    9 Church's Chicken Chicken 765 935 654 158 812 -91

     

    About the QSR 50/

    The QSR 50 is an annual ranking of limited-service restaurant companies by U.S. system-wide sales. QSR magazine collected information directly from restaurant companies from March to May 2023, and also partnered with Circana, a leading adviser on the complexity of consumer behavior. Circana leveraged multiple data products and services from its research product portfolio, combined with experienced analyst estimates. Sales estimates represent each chain’s total U.S. system for the year ending December 2022, and were anchored on CREST, Circana’s flagship syndicated study of consumer purchases of restaurant prepared meals, snacks, and beverages. Unit counts source to the fall 2022 release of Circana’s ReCount service, a census of chains and independent restaurant locations regularly updated since 1988. Today, ReCount provides unit counts and trends for over 1.2 million foodservice operators. These primary sources, combined with other proprietary Circana data, public reporting, and analysis, generate this new, industry-standard restaurant ranking.

    * indicates figures estimated by QSR and Circana.

