    Ranked: The Top Fast-Food Pizza Chains in America

    Domino's, Papa Johns, Pizza Hut, and the rest of the pack position for dominance.

    Fast Food | August 1, 2023 | QSR Staff
    Oven-Baked Dips from Domino's.
    Domino's
    Domino's continues to hold the top spot.

    2022 ranking company category 2022 us systemwide sales millions 2022 average sales per unit thousands 2022 franchisedlicensed units 2022 company units 2022 total units total change in units from 2021
    1 Domino's Pizza 8752 1309 6400 286 6686 126
    2 Pizza Hut Pizza 5500 1033 6540 21 6561 13
    3 Papa Johns Pizza 3698 1169 2854 522 3376 37
    4 Little Caesars* Pizza 3520 860 3599 574 4173 -14
    5 Marco's Pizza Pizza 968 951 1023 44 1067 65
    6 Papa Murphy's Pizza 753 632 1145 23 1168 -72

     

    About the QSR 50/

    The QSR 50 is an annual ranking of limited-service restaurant companies by U.S. system-wide sales. QSR magazine collected information directly from restaurant companies from March to May 2023, and also partnered with Circana, a leading adviser on the complexity of consumer behavior. Circana leveraged multiple data products and services from its research product portfolio, combined with experienced analyst estimates. Sales estimates represent each chain’s total U.S. system for the year ending December 2022, and were anchored on CREST, Circana’s flagship syndicated study of consumer purchases of restaurant prepared meals, snacks, and beverages. Unit counts source to the fall 2022 release of Circana’s ReCount service, a census of chains and independent restaurant locations regularly updated since 1988. Today, ReCount provides unit counts and trends for over 1.2 million foodservice operators. These primary sources, combined with other proprietary Circana data, public reporting, and analysis, generate this new, industry-standard restaurant ranking.

    * indicates figures estimated by QSR and Circana.

