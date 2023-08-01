    Ranked: The Top Fast-Food Sandwich Chains in America

    Subway remains, far and away, the largest restaurant brand in the U.S.

    Fast Food | August 1, 2023 | QSR Staff
    The Garlic Roast Beef Deli Hero sandwich.
    Subway
    Subway has retracted in recent calendars, yet still boasts the biggest footprint in the business.

    DOWNLOAD THE FULL REPORT HERE

    GO TO THE CHARTS:

     

    2022 ranking company category 2022 us systemwide sales millions 2022 average sales per unit thousands 2022 franchisedlicensed units 2022 company units 2022 total units total change in units from 2021
    1 Subway* Sandwich 10372 510 20576 0 20576 -571
    2 Panera Bread* Sandwich 6787 3230 1156 946 2102 -33
    3 Arby's Sandwich 4535 1300 2305 1110 3415 6
    4 Jersey Mike's Sandwich 2680 1210 2379 18 2397 297
    5 Jimmy John's Sandwich 2364 900 2597 40 2637 -26
    6 Firehouse Subs Sandwich 1154 924 1149 38 1187 23
    7 McAlister's Deli Sandwich 956 1923 493 32 525 -15

     

    About the QSR 50/

    The QSR 50 is an annual ranking of limited-service restaurant companies by U.S. system-wide sales. QSR magazine collected information directly from restaurant companies from March to May 2023, and also partnered with Circana, a leading adviser on the complexity of consumer behavior. Circana leveraged multiple data products and services from its research product portfolio, combined with experienced analyst estimates. Sales estimates represent each chain’s total U.S. system for the year ending December 2022, and were anchored on CREST, Circana’s flagship syndicated study of consumer purchases of restaurant prepared meals, snacks, and beverages. Unit counts source to the fall 2022 release of Circana’s ReCount service, a census of chains and independent restaurant locations regularly updated since 1988. Today, ReCount provides unit counts and trends for over 1.2 million foodservice operators. These primary sources, combined with other proprietary Circana data, public reporting, and analysis, generate this new, industry-standard restaurant ranking.

    * indicates figures estimated by QSR and Circana.

    read more