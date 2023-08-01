    Ranked: The Top Fast-Food Snack Chains in America

    Starbucks and Dunkin' lead the field once again.

    Fast Food | August 1, 2023 | QSR Staff
    Starbucks employee handing customer a drink.
    Starbucks
    Starbucks had a massive growth year in 2022.

    2022 ranking company category 2022 us systemwide sales millions 2022 average sales per unit thousands 2022 franchisedlicensed units 2022 company units 2022 total units total change in units from 2021
    1 Starbucks* Snack 28100 1680 6608 9265 15873 429
    2 Dunkin' Snack 11279 1200 9339 31 9370 126
    3 Dairy Queen Snack 4579 1063 4305 2 4307 -32
    4 Dutch Bros Snack 1163 1924 275 396 671 133
    5 Tropical Smoothie Café Snack 1075 993 1197 1 1198 159
    6 Crumbl Cookies Snack 1004 1839 687 1 688 363
    7 Krispy Kreme* Snack 991 2760 57 295 352 44
    8 Baskin-Robbins Snack 685 300 2253 0 2253 -54

     

    About the QSR 50/

    The QSR 50 is an annual ranking of limited-service restaurant companies by U.S. system-wide sales. QSR magazine collected information directly from restaurant companies from March to May 2023, and also partnered with Circana, a leading adviser on the complexity of consumer behavior. Circana leveraged multiple data products and services from its research product portfolio, combined with experienced analyst estimates. Sales estimates represent each chain’s total U.S. system for the year ending December 2022, and were anchored on CREST, Circana’s flagship syndicated study of consumer purchases of restaurant prepared meals, snacks, and beverages. Unit counts source to the fall 2022 release of Circana’s ReCount service, a census of chains and independent restaurant locations regularly updated since 1988. Today, ReCount provides unit counts and trends for over 1.2 million foodservice operators. These primary sources, combined with other proprietary Circana data, public reporting, and analysis, generate this new, industry-standard restaurant ranking.

    * indicated figures estimated by QSR and Circana.

