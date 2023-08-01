    Ranked: The Top Global Fast-Food Chains in America

    Taco Bell paces the field, but there's still room to grow.

    Fast Food | August 1, 2023 | QSR Staff
    Taco Bell Nacho Fries.
    Taco Bell
    Taco Bell continues to post impressive growth figures.

    2022 ranking company category 2022 us systemwide sales millions 2022 average sales per unit thousands 2022 franchisedlicensed units 2022 company units 2022 total units total change in units from 2021
    1 Taco Bell Global 13850 1900 6734 464 7198 196
    2 Chipotle Global 8600 2800 0 3129 3129 211
    3 Panda Express Global 5149 2385 162 2231 2393 87
    4 QDOBA Global 1002 1500 459 269 728 -11
    5 Del Taco Global 957 1618 301 290 591 -9
    6 Moe's Global 705 1159 636 1 637 -21

     

    About the QSR 50/

    The QSR 50 is an annual ranking of limited-service restaurant companies by U.S. system-wide sales. QSR magazine collected information directly from restaurant companies from March to May 2023, and also partnered with Circana, a leading adviser on the complexity of consumer behavior. Circana leveraged multiple data products and services from its research product portfolio, combined with experienced analyst estimates. Sales estimates represent each chain’s total U.S. system for the year ending December 2022, and were anchored on CREST, Circana’s flagship syndicated study of consumer purchases of restaurant prepared meals, snacks, and beverages. Unit counts source to the fall 2022 release of Circana’s ReCount service, a census of chains and independent restaurant locations regularly updated since 1988. Today, ReCount provides unit counts and trends for over 1.2 million foodservice operators. These primary sources, combined with other proprietary Circana data, public reporting, and analysis, generate this new, industry-standard restaurant ranking.

    * indicates figures estimated by QSR and Circana.

