Starbucks Opens First Airport-Based Pickup Unit

CFO Rachel Ruggeri said in June that out of the chain's roughly 9,300-store U.S. corporate footprint at the time, 70 percent were drive-thru, 29 percent were cafes, and 1 percent were pickup only. She also noted that drive-thru shops provide the best unit economics, but diversity of footprint is needed to meet customers' variable needs.

The off-premises design has been part of Starbucks' growth pattern since before the pandemic. The chain opened its first pickup-only unit in Manhattan back in November 2019.

The new store in Houston is a reflection of Starbucks growing digital presence. The brand said in July that 90-day active rewards members increased to nearly 75 million globally—a 25 percent bump in Q3. That was mostly fueled by 31.4 million members in the U.S., a jump of 15 percent or 4 million year-over-year. Rewards customers mixed 57 percent in the third quarter, a lift of more than 3 percentage points compared to last year.

"We have a range of formats where we can deliver this third place experience but also deliver experiential convenience powered by digital in an omnichannel way," CEO Laxman Narasimhan told investors in July. "So I look at its brand, I look at its consumer appeal, I look at its durability, I look at its strength, I look at its range, it feels very good to me that we will get to a revenue growth of 10 percent to 12 percent, and by the way, the earnings growth of 15 percent to 20 percent over time."