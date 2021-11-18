Starbucks Opens Store with Amazon Go

The market offers a curated selection of products from both Starbucks and Amazon Go, including salads, bakery items, snack options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

“Amazon Go and Starbucks share a common vision to provide innovative in-store experiences that are centered on the customer,” Dilip Kumar, Amazon's vice president of physical retail and technology, said in a statement. “Customers have enjoyed the effortless shopping experience enabled by our Just Walk Out technology at Amazon Go where they can simply come in, grab something delicious to eat or drink, and just leave and carry on with their day without having to wait in line to pay.

"We’re excited to now share Amazon Go’s Just Walk Out Shopping experience and curated assortment of fresh-prepared food items and beverages with even more customers at this Starbucks Pickup location in New York City, and can’t wait to hear how customers like it," he continued.

Starbucks and Amazon Go plan to open at least three co-branded stores, with a second unit planned for The New York Times building.

The company said the latest store "aligns with Starbucks trade area transformation strategy, which builds on the strength of Starbucks digital customer relationships and the Starbucks app to meet evolving customer preferences for convenience."

“The new Starbucks Pickup with Amazon Go is designed to provide our customers with an experience that delivers convenience and connection in an effortless way,” Katie Young, Starbucks senior vice president of global growth and development, said in a statement. “Our goal with this new store concept is to give our customers the ability to choose which experience is right for them as they go through their day, whether it is utilizing the Starbucks and Amazon apps to purchase food and beverages on the go, or deciding to stay in the lounge for the traditional third place experience Starbucks is known for.”