Step Inside Wendy's Global Next Gen Restaurant of the Future

The new kitchen model is called, “Global Next Gen High-Capacity Kitchen.” Wendy’s estimated it will deliver a nearly 50 percent increase in kitchen output capacity compared to the Global Next Gen Standard. It leverages the new design, but with added benefits of a dual-sided kitchen layout and increased kitchen capacity.
The configuration will feature state-of-the-art equipment, Wendy’s said, and a layout built to maximize capacity, “providing crew members with the tools they need to deliver exceptional quality efficiently,” including sandwich production areas, dedicated space for digital orders, and more prep area.
It also reduces travel distances for employees with strategically placed front counter, drive-thru, and expanded storage capacity to enhance overall operational flow while improving crew comfort and speed of service.
Going back to digital, the kitchen takes Global Next Gen’s evolutions into consideration to increase digital order capacity. There are self-order kiosks, conveniently located passthrough order pickup shelving, and dedicated parking for mobile order pickup to help to create a more streamlined experience for digital-first customers, Wendy’s said.