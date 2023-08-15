Step Inside Wendy's Global Next Gen Restaurant of the Future

Less than a year ago, Wendy’s lifted the lid on its Global Next Gen restaurant design standard. CFO Gunther Plosch had recently walked the prototype and told investors the company was “embracing digital in our design” with a model that boasted a modern look, optimized layout, and upgraded technology.

The burger chain on Tuesday said the first two Global Next Gen builds are now open in Kansas and Oklahoma, and Wendy’s has goals to debut more than 200 of them through 2024. It also shared some capabilities of the build and a kitchen innovation that’s going to layer into units with high customer demand.

Abigail Pringle, Wendy’s president of international and chief development officer, said Global Next Gen unlocks 400 times the capacity for digital orders. “By bringing Global Next Gen from cutting-edge blueprints to successful openings in less than one year, Wendy’s global structure is enabling system-wide expansion optimized to the digital age,” she said in a statement.

As of Q2, Wendy’s digital sales dollars increased 25 percent, year-over-year—a result that benefitted from late-night advertising and expanded operational hours—while holding steady at 12 percent sales mix. Starting this quarter, Wendy’s digital sales definition will also include in-restaurant mobile scans to closer resemble the rest of the industry. That should, CEO Todd Penegor said, help global digital sales eclipse $1.5 billion this year.

Wendy’s U.S. loyalty monthly active user base has climbed above 3.5 million as well.