Subway Brings Back Highly Sought-After Footlong Pass

One of Subway's most successful promotions of 2022 will make its return Tuesday.

The sandwich chain is relaunching its $15 Footlong Pass, a monthlong subscription allowing 50 percent off a footlong every day. The membership was first released in August 2022 for rewards members and all 10,000 available passes sold out within six hours. This time around, 250,000 passes will be available.

"Subway's inaugural Footlong Pass showcases all of the things our fans crave from Subway: our footlong subs, everyday value and, of course, exclusive perks for loyalty members," Barb Millette, senior director of loyalty & gift cards, said in a statement. "The first 10,000 passes sold out in a matter of hours, and while we have 250,000 available this time around, we expect them to go very quickly."

The Footlong Pass will again be exclusive to rewards members and available starting Tuesday at 8 a.m. The membership will be valid through the end of April.

The subscription is another step in Subway's multi-year transformational journey that's seen two major menu launches, digital transformations, and a renewed development strategy. The Footlong Pass rolled out not too long after the brand unveiled its Subway Series menu, which includes 12 crafted sandwiches that can be ordered by name or number.

The company finished 2022 with eight straight quarters of positive comps and exceeded sales projections. Global same-store sales increased 9.2 percent versus 2021 and 29.1 percent against 2020. In North America, comps grew 7.8 percent year-over-year; the top 75 percent (roughly 17,000 restaurants) saw 12.5 percent growth. Additionally, these units consistently surpassed decade-old weekly AUV sales marks.

Subscription programs have gained popularity in recent years as quick-service chains battle for loyalty. For example, Panera's Unlimited Sip Club, available for $11.99 per month, calls for one free self-serve beverage every two hours, including refills. Taco Bell rolled out a limited-time $10 Taco Lover's Pass, which allows customers to redeem one of seven tacos a day for 30 consecutive days. Additionally, better-for-you concept Urban Plates has a $5 per month Plate Pass program, which unlocks 20 percent off the main menu, with some restrictions.