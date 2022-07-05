Subway Launches Most Significant Menu Change in 57 Years

Subway’s “Eat Fresh Refresh” launch in July 2021, which introduced more than 20 upgrades, laid the foundation to “build a better Subway,” North America president Trevor Haynes says. Labeled the biggest menu update in brand history at the time, it brought 11 new and improved ingredients and six fresh or returning sandwiches, along with four revamped signature options, to menus. In the year since, Haynes says, Subway has tested “hundreds” of recipes to curate this revitalization.

On Tuesday, Subway unveiled what it’s calling the “Subway Series,” or 12 new signature sandwiches that can be ordered by name or number. This, the company added in a release, marked the "most significant menu update" in 57 years and a "Whole New Way to Subway."

Subway is bringing a new menu and ordering system to market alongside it, which Haynes says will streamline the process for guests. Instead of picking ingredients and toppings throughout the experience, customers simply say the sandwich name or number and whether they want a 6-inch or footlong.

The lineup:

Cheesesteaks: No. 1 The Philly, No. 2 The Outlaw, No. 3 The Monster

Italianos: No. 4 Supreme Meats, No. 5 Bella Mozza, No. 6 The Boss

Chicken: No. 7 The MexiCali, No. 8 The Great Garlic, No. 9 The Champ

Clubs: No. 10 All-American Club, No. 11 Subway Club, No. 12 Turkey Cali Club

“Building on last summer’s refresh of more than 20 ingredients, we wanted to show guests how our refreshed ingredients can come together to make a way better sub,” Haynes says. “And not just show them, we made it easier for them to order a delicious sandwich. Chef Paul [Fabre] and his culinary team took the refreshed ingredient foundation and created the Subway Series.”

READ MORE: Inside the Plan to Build a Better Subway

At its core, the update is a way for Subway to showcase the changes it made last year—the “best bread, protein, and add-ons in Subway history,” Haynes says.

“It then progressed from our culinary team to months of in-market testing,” he adds of the rollout. “That time investment was incredibly valuable, as we were able to refine the Subway Series sandwiches and the operational procedures.