Taco Bell Launches 'Taco Lover's' Subscription Service Nationwide

Taco Bell announced its expanding a new taco subscription program nationwide after testing the service in the fall.

Available starting Thursday, the $10 Taco Lover's Pass allows rewards members to redeem one taco per day for 30 straight days. The available choices are the Crunchy Taco, Crunchy Taco Supreme, Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Doritos Locos Tacos, and the Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme.

Customers purchase the subscription through the Taco Bell app. After buying the pass, a "secret category" will unlock on the app's menu, giving users the ability to redeem their taco.

“There’s no better way to kick off 2022, especially Taco Bell’s 60th anniversary year, than by inviting our fans to enjoy our most iconic tacos every day for 30 days, all while underscoring our commitment to digital innovation and value,” Zipporah Allen, chief digital officer, said in a statement. “Tacos are in our DNA, and we’re thrilled to offer our most ordered menu item through the Taco Lover’s Pass. It’s a fun way to continue offering unique ways to reward our most loyal fans through our digital access points.”

Taco Bell piloted the Taco Lover's Pass from mid-September to November 24 at more than a dozen restaurants in Arizona. The fast-food giant called the test "successful," and noted that among the subscription service purchasers, 20 percent were new to the rewards program and another 20 percent renewed the program after 30 days. The most-redeemed taco was the Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme.

Subscription programs have gained traction recently as quick-service brands attempt to woo digital customers and establish greater loyalty. Sweetgreen, which went public in November, began 2022 by announcing the test of "sweetpass," a subscription service in which users pay $10 to redeem a $3 discount once per day for 30 days. The sweetpass will be available for purchase until January 16, with the pilot program expiring on February 15.

A host of other healthy-for-you brands have launched subscription plans, too. In early 2021, Coolgreens launched a weekly service that allows customers to order four salads or wraps for delivery or shipping for $40, while Clean Juice rolled out a juice cleanse club featuring exclusive educational content and specific cleansing programs.

In February 2020 just ahead of the pandemic, Panera rolled out MyPanera+ Coffee, which offers unlimited iced and hot coffee for $8.99 per month—any size, any flavor, and redeemable every two hours. During the initial launch, 100,000 signed up, and after a summer campaign, 700,000 joined in three weeks.