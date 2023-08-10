Take a Look at Taco Bell's Most Digital-Focused Restaurant Yet

Taco Bell is on the fast track toward 10,000 U.S. restaurants, and it's doing so through a variety of innovative store designs, from its urban-based Cantinas to digitally focused Go Mobile prototypes. The latest iteration is part of a familiar trend in the quick-service industry—drive-thru and pickup only.

The restaurant, which debuted in El Paso, Texas, in March, features more digital touch points than any other Taco Bell store. It comes with an outdoor pickup window, grab-and-go shelves, dedicated parking for mobile and delivery orders, and no indoor dining area. The latest addition opened in Columbus, Georgia, and elements of this location will be incorporated into future stores.

"Taco Bell is growing for good. Each time a new restaurant opens, we treat it as an opportunity to do better for fans, team members and our franchise partners," Scott Mezvinsky, managing director, North America, said in a statement. "Our secret sauce is our constant innovation paired with our incredible franchisee partnerships, which unlocks our profitable growth and further expansion. From creating new jobs and strengthening our communities to evolving the brand experience our fans have come to love, we're consistently looking to build for a better future."