Tim Hortons Unveils its Restaurants of the Future

Tim Hortons U.S. announced Monday that it's launching two next-generation restaurants fit for the future, joining a wave of quick-service brands looking to cut costs and better meet guests' need for convenience.

One is a 900-square-foot drive-thru-only model designed to maximize efficiency and speed of service. The prototype is integrated with Tim Hortons' app, meaning guests can easily order ahead, collect rewards points, and access weekly exclusive offers. The new store also features a pickup shelf and mobile order parking spots. The other prototype is a 1,600-square-foot restaurant with 24 seats inside.

As part of both designs, the menu is simpler, but with new items like refreshers and energy drinks, alongside mainstays such as Iced Capps, doughnuts, Timbits, breakfast sandwiches, and Original Blend and Dark Roast coffee.

The first drive-thru-only store will open this summer in Cross Lanes, West Virginia. After that, more than eight additional units will debut this year across Ohio, Michigan, and New York.

“Our guests are looking for great service, high-quality coffee and food, and they want to feel safe when visiting Tim Hortons restaurants. Our new restaurant design offers all of that and more,” Jay Pritchett, head of marketing, said in a statement. “We’ve innovated our restaurant interior to offer a designated mobile order pick-up area. We also offer an inviting and comfortable atmosphere for guests who choose to dine-in and spend time in our restaurants.”

Among Restaurant Brands International's portfolio (Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeyes, Firehouse Subs), Tim Hortons has the biggest digital mix, finishing at 36 percent of sales in Canada during the first quarter. The brand transformed its notable Roll Up to Win campaign into a driver of digital engagement and sales; in fact, the chain ran two contests last year and added roughly 3 million new members to its rewards program.

"Our Tims rewards members tend to be the most loyal members of Tims and the highest frequency," RBI CEO Jose Cil said during the company's Q1 earnings call. "I think the frequency is, I guess, to put it clearly, astounding. It's really incredible how often our Tims rewards members are using our app, how often they come and visit us and go to the stores. And I think one of the other things that we've seen that's been really interesting to our teams here is, is that we see as we deploy new features in the app, things like our hockey challenge, things like Roll Up, we see those guests start to interact with our app even more frequently."

Tim Hortons Canada saw same-store sales grew 10.1 percent year-over-year in Q1, and declined 6.8 percent on a two-year basis. For the rest of the world, comps slid 1.2 percent versus 2021 and rose 3.9 percent across two years.

In the past year, a number of chains have debuted drive-thru-only stores, including big names like Chipotle, Jimmy John's, and Captain D's.