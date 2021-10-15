'Very Challenging' Labor Shortage Strains Domino's Momentum

It was the end of an era for Domino’s at the close of Q3.

Domestic same-store sales fell 1.9 percent in the period, meaning the streak of 41 straight quarters of positive comps is now over. But context is important—the pizza chain was rolling over a 17.5 percent increase in Q3 2020, which was the highest same-store sales growth achieved in a quarter since the brand became a publicly traded company in 2004.

Domino’s comps increased 15.6 percent on a two-year stack. While impressive, it’s still a deceleration from Q2, when same-store sales lifted 19.6 percent over the past two years. Corporate Controller Jessica Parrish said the decline was driven by lower order counts, which were pressured by a “very challenging” staffing environment. The labor crunch in many cases resulted in shortened operating hours and issues with customer service.

Parrish also noted the chain had previously benefited from economic stimulus and enhanced unemployment benefits, both of which waned in the third quarter. The $300 boost to unemployment insurance expired nationwide in early September, but more than half of states ended the program in June and July. Increases in average ticket partially offset the lower order volume, as Domino’s continued to see consumers purchase more items per transaction. Ticket growth also benefited from increases to the chain’s transparent delivery fee and product mix.

“We believe these challenges posed a more significant headwind on orders and sales during the third quarter than they did during the first half of this year,” said CEO Ritch Allison during the brand’s Q3 earnings call.

When it comes to resolving staffing issues, Allison said it’s important to distinguish what Domino’s can’t control, like Americans removing themselves from the workforce during COVID, the expiration of economic stimulus, and decreases in immigration.

However, within the chain’s control is a new applicant tracking system—which rolled out a few weeks ago—that eases the hiring process. The corporate team is also sharing operational best practices to eliminate labor-intensive tasks inside stores, such as pre-folding boxes.

In corporate locations specifically, Allison said, the company deployed “meaningful increases” in wages and is piloting new approaches to onboarding, training, and development. Although the CEO doesn’t have clear sight into what all franchisees are implementing, he’s heard anecdotally operators are following similar practices.

“Frankly with the profitability levels that we have in our stores, we are much better positioned than many players in the restaurant industry to be able to invest in our teams,” Allison said.

Additionally, Domino’s is looking to streamline labor with elevated technology. Inside units, the chain’s NextGen POS system makes it easier to manage transactions and shrinks the learning curve for new employees. Outside, supply chain centers are being filled with equipment that reduces the amount of labor required to produce dough balls and manage distribution.

Allison also, once again, stressed the need for Domino’s to keep drivers in cars, thereby increasing deliveries per hour and potential wages. The technology underpinning Carside Delivery will prove crucial in that endeavor, the CEO said.

“If we can identify when a customer pulls into the parking lot and run a pizza out to that customer's car, there's no reason why—and we're doing it in a lot of stores around the country—no reason why we can't just run pizzas out to drivers’ cars, as well,” Allison said.