Wendy's 'Breakthrough Year' Sets the Stage

Breakfast, digital, and the company’s highest net new growth in two decades, carried Wendy’s to what CEO Todd Penegor called a “breakthrough year” in 2021. So how will the encore unfold? Penegor doesn’t see much of a slowdown on the horizon.

Wendy’s delivered 121 net new restaurants last year, which marked six consecutive calendars of positive gains and, as noted, the highest figure in nearly 20 years. But a detail that speaks to the future, and how COVID shaped it, is the fact roughly 50 percent of growth is coming via nontraditional means. In one example, Wendy’s opened 30 REEF Kitchens across the U.S., Canada, and U.K. in 2021. These delivery venues boast average-unit volumes in the $500,000 to $1 million range, with Wendy’s collecting about a 6 percent royalty rate income compared to its typical collection of 4 percent.

For some time, Wendy’s touted being underpenetrated in major urban markets. “Dramatically” so relative to its peer group, Penegor said. REEF provides a clear path in. Wendy’s has a development commitment in place today to do up to 700 of them. In 2022, it expects to debut 150–200 globally—about 65 percent in the U.S.; 10 percent in Canada; and 25 percent in the U.K. “These kitchens are designed and operated solely as Wendy’s locations and are operated the Wendy’s way,” Penegor said.

CFO Gunther Plosch said Wendy’s expects nontraditional development—REEF included—to continue mixing 40–50 percent of the brand’s path. And this is a significant view into what Wendy’s could look like in a few years. The brand’s net new growth last year came in at about 2 percent. Even with supply chain impacts causing delays, Penegor said, Wendy’s has now opened all of the restaurants hit by setbacks in 2021. Yet a “meaningful step change” is on deck for 2022—Wendy’s expects full-year net new growth of 5–6 percent in 2022. Also, 72 percent of all Wendy’s units have been reimaged.

The company recently launched its “Own Your Opportunity” campaign to boost the diversity of its franchise system, which creates competitive liquidity and net worth requirements for new applicants. Wendy’s is adding resources with a focus on recruiting operators, and has developed financial programs and partnerships with banks. It recently became a mission partner at First Women's Bank, the only women-founded, women-owned, and women-led commercial bank in the U.S.

In all, Penegor expects the program to boost Wendy’s pipeline and help it reach 8,500–9,000 global units by year-end 2025.

The way Wendy’s operates by then isn’t going to mirror 2019, either. Not physically (new models and off-premises-focused assets) or in the way it drives transactions.

Wendy’s same-store sales grew 6.1 percent in the U.S. in Q4 (9.2 percent for the full year and 11.6 percent on a two-year Q4 basis) and 7.3 percent globally. The latter represented Wendy’s 11th straight calendar of growth.

Price played a role in the comp, too, as Wendy’s stayed slightly below food away from home inflation, Plosch said. The company priced about 6 percent in Q4 and expects to go north of 5 percent in 2022. “We’re going to watch value and value perception,” he said. “About 30 percent, 35 percent of our consumers are making less than $45,000 a year. So we need to make sure that we are striking the right balance and maintaining value perception.”

Part of what propelled the overall sales result for Wendy’s isn’t a new topic, but the arc of it has begun to change. Wendy’s breakfast business—launched on the doorstep of COVID in March 2020—reached 8.5 percent of U.S. sales at its peak in Q4 before balancing at 8 percent for the period. Penegor credited a “very successful biscuit promotion” (the brand’s Buck Biscuit offer) and its “global digital acceleration.”

Even with inflationary pressures, these levers, alongside higher average check and an increase in customer counts, as well as price, led to company-operated margin expansion of nearly 200 basis points to 16.7 percent. And this came with about 15 percent of dining rooms closed at any point in time during Q4. “If you think about what we did on our hot and crispy fries, meaningful increases in fry attachment incidence rates in the fourth quarter, it’s really helped us drive our customer count, while maintaining the check,” Penegor said. “And we saw really meaningful increases in our overall liking and repurchase intent on the fry business, and that’s a gift that can keep giving.”