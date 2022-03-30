    Wendy's Enters the Metaverse

    The chain's virtual world will include a basketball arena. 

    Fast Food | March 30, 2022 | Trevor Griner
    Wendy's restaurant inside the Wendyverse.
    Wendy's
    Users must have a Quest 2 virtual reality headset to enter the Wendyverse.

    Fans of Wendy’s iconic square burgers will soon be able to visit the brand through the Wendyverse, a 3D world based in the so-called metaverse. 

    Starting April 2, anyone with a Quest 2 virtual reality headset can access the Wendyverse through the Horizon Worlds app from Meta (formerly Facebook, Inc.). 

    The universe includes Wendyverse Town Square Central, which is the chain's first restaurant in virtual reality. Users can hang out in the store and engage with friends while exploring the digital space.

    There will also be the Wendyverse Partnership Plaza where individuals can enter The Buck BiscuitDome, a virtual basketball arena allowing players to shoot half-court shots with virtual Baconators. While visiting the Buck BiscuitDome, players will see ads for Wendy’s Buck Biscuit, a promotion for $1 breakfast biscuits through the app and in-restaurant. The special runs from April 1 to May 1. 

    Wendy's

    The BuckBiscuit Dome inside the Wendyverse. 

    To access the Wendyverse, players must be based in the U.S. or Canada and be at least 18 or older. Users must download the free Horizon Worlds app before exploring the virtual Wendy’s world.

    From there, individuals must follow four steps to gain access:

    1. Turn over your left wrist and select the three-line icon from the personal menu, and then select the pin icon towards the bottom.
    2. Select the magnifying glass icon in the upper right-hand corner.
    3. Use the virtual keyboard to search for “Wendyverse."
    4. Click the picture to travel to the world.

     

    It is likely that more big-name restaurants will follow Wendy's into the metaverse. In early February, several media outlets reported McDonald's filed trademark applications for “Operating a virtual restaurant featuring actual and virtual goods" and “operating a virtual restaurant online featuring home delivery.” Just prior to the burger brand's move, Panera filed to get ownership of the name "Paneraverse." 

    Chipotle entered the scene in October with a virtual reality store on Roblox, a website allowing users to create and share games with each other. The move was in conjunction with the chain's 21st annual Boorito Halloween event. 

