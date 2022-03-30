Wendy's Enters the Metaverse

Fans of Wendy’s iconic square burgers will soon be able to visit the brand through the Wendyverse, a 3D world based in the so-called metaverse.

Starting April 2, anyone with a Quest 2 virtual reality headset can access the Wendyverse through the Horizon Worlds app from Meta (formerly Facebook, Inc.).

The universe includes Wendyverse Town Square Central, which is the chain's first restaurant in virtual reality. Users can hang out in the store and engage with friends while exploring the digital space.

There will also be the Wendyverse Partnership Plaza where individuals can enter The Buck BiscuitDome, a virtual basketball arena allowing players to shoot half-court shots with virtual Baconators. While visiting the Buck BiscuitDome, players will see ads for Wendy’s Buck Biscuit, a promotion for $1 breakfast biscuits through the app and in-restaurant. The special runs from April 1 to May 1.