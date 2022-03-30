Wendy's Enters the Metaverse

To access the Wendyverse, players must be based in the U.S. or Canada and be at least 18 or older. Users must download the free Horizon Worlds app before exploring the virtual Wendy’s world.
From there, individuals must follow four steps to gain access:
- Turn over your left wrist and select the three-line icon from the personal menu, and then select the pin icon towards the bottom.
- Select the magnifying glass icon in the upper right-hand corner.
- Use the virtual keyboard to search for “Wendyverse."
- Click the picture to travel to the world.
It is likely that more big-name restaurants will follow Wendy's into the metaverse. In early February, several media outlets reported McDonald's filed trademark applications for “Operating a virtual restaurant featuring actual and virtual goods" and “operating a virtual restaurant online featuring home delivery.” Just prior to the burger brand's move, Panera filed to get ownership of the name "Paneraverse."
Chipotle entered the scene in October with a virtual reality store on Roblox, a website allowing users to create and share games with each other. The move was in conjunction with the chain's 21st annual Boorito Halloween event.