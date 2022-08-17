The Wendy's of the Future has Officially Arrived

When Wendy’s CFO Gunther Plosch recently walked through the chain’s new prototype, the aim was apparent. “Finally,” he told investors last week, “we are embracing digital in our design.”

On Wednesday, Wendy’s shared that look publicly for the first time in what it’s labeling its “Global Next Gen” restaurant. Beginning this fall, new traditional restaurant builds will showcase the modern look, which boasts an optimized layout and upgraded technology “to deliver more Wendy’s to more people with an emphasis on convenience, speed, and accuracy,” the company said.

"To accelerate our business and expand our footprint across the globe, we must consistently meet the needs of our customers however they chose to engage with Wendy's, whether that's through a digital platform or in the drive-thru," Wendy's president and CEO Todd Penegor said in a statement. "Global Next Gen enhances the customer experience across ordering channels and streamlines operations for our crew, all while creating better returns for franchisees."

Among the main changes, the unit includes a delivery pickup window. The dedicated window and delivery parking enables delivery drivers (who previously had to enter the dining room) to grab orders and go. It also shifts traffic out of the drive-thru line where customers are waiting. Now, employees can focus on taking and fulfilling orders quicker and more accurately, Wendy’s said.

There’s also dedicated mobile order pickup, with mobile parking and pickup shelving inside. Guests select a pickup time when placing a mobile order and, when then show up, park in a designated spot and take their meal off the mobile order pickup shelving.

In-store, there’s a galley-style kitchen design that runs from the front to the back of the restaurant. Wendy’s said it increases oversight for employees across all channels. It allows for efficiencies at the point of the sale, providing crew the ability to slide between positions, and supports faster order fulfillment.

“So, literally, you have to do way less steps to get all your tasks done,” Plosch said last week. “So, that drives also operating efficiencies. And we are also embracing mobile orders with all shelfing and dedicated shelfing units and dedicated parking, so that the friction for the consumer is much more reduced and the friction for the crews is much more reduced.”