White Castle is Getting Back to its Late-Night Roots

White Castle has been in the business of late night for a long time.

It started in the late 1920s, when founder Billy Ingram wanted to make sure people getting off their shift late could find somewhere still open to eat. “A lot of our early locations were in the industrial parts of town where it was important to be able to find something hot and tasty at the end of your day, even if the end of your day was 3 in the morning,” says Jamie Richardson, White Castle’s vice president.

That target market of folks on the night shift is still prevalent today, though anyone who wants a snack or meal in the middle of the night can take advantage of the hours.

For decades, the company, which turned 100 last year, has been open at all hours. That is, until the pandemic.

“For the sake of our teams we realized that we needed to adjust,” Richardson says. “We limited our hours and experienced what others do, which is to close around midnight and open up in the morning to start with breakfast.”

White Castle returned to its full 24-hour schedule in 2021.