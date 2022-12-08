Why Domino's Could Be One of 2023's Biggest Winners

In time, the COVID-19 pandemic could usher in an era of unit growth. Brands like Chipotle, Wingstop, and Potbelly have all upped development targets in recent quarters as consumer demand supports it, as well as evolving asset dynamics—smaller builds, more drive-thrus—cash reserves stocked during lockdowns (before anyone was certain how long the plunge would last), and continued top-line growth. BTIG analyst Peter Saleh just isn’t sure that reality will come to bear in 2023.

Saleh believes healthy same-store sales will sustain, aided in part by robust crossover menu pricing. Broad-based weakness is unlikely, he added, given the improving health of the labor market.

However, although margins should recover from the several hundred basis points of contraction reported throughout 2022 by a bevy of restaurant chains, the combo-effect of commodity, higher-priced labor (even if there’s more jobs), and construction inflation will continue to weigh on franchisee economics, sentiment, and, in turn, development.

But one thing about 2021, from a cost perspective, is it likely bottomed out for a lot of concepts, paving the way for outsized margin recovery and the ability to leverage pricing power.

A case Saleh is circling for 2023? Domino’s.

The pizza giant could very well enter 2023 with its highest level of pricing in more than a decade. Saleh expects Domino’s to take price on its $7.99 carryout offering, which would bump sales and margins across the coming year. Improvements in fundamentals would then “translate into a resurgence in development in 2024.”

Additionally, Domino’s 2023 is almost sure to benefit from easier year-over-year comparisons versus what it’s endured this calendar, when the brand lapped massive swings from COVID’s early months.

After same-store sales drops of 3.6 percent and 2.9 percent in the first and second quarters of this year, respectively, Domino’s returned to the black with a modest 2 percent rise in Q3. The growth was fueled by 5.4 percent pricing. Domino’s Q1 and Q2 performance represented the two weakest periods of same-store sales since the second half of 2008. Company-owned comps were down 10.5 and 9.2 percent, respectively, marking five straight periods of negative trends (Q3 2022 was the sixth).

These balanced, however, against chaotic comparables.

Domestic same-store sales

Q4 2021: 1 percent

Q3 2021: –1.9 percent

Q2 2021: 3.5 percent

Q1 2021: 13.4 percent

Q4 2020: 11.2 percent

Q3 2020: 17.5 percent

Q2 2020: 16.1 percent

Q1 2020: 1.6 percent

So the first half of 2023, in particular, has the potential to race positive for Domino's. There’s more at work, though. For the whole year, at least three quarters of higher menu pricing on the Mix and Match, and organic improvement in sales performance between top- and bottom-quartile restaurants, driven partially by an increase in driver supply, should set the brand up for an industry-leading run, Saleh said.

Let’s circle the driver quandary. Just in Q3, when comparing the top 20 percent of stores (fully staffed) to the bottom 20 percent (struggling with labor), there was an 8-percentage point gap in delivery performance, versus an 11-percentage point margin in Q2, and an even greater 17 percentage point gap in the first quarter.

Domino’s management said delivery’s sequential increases have owed to an improving labor situation. The number of job applications and new hires climbed throughout the year. By the end of Q3, CEO Russell Weiner said Domino’s was “more or less” back to pre-pandemic levels. Also, about half of units were now connected to call centers, freeing staff up for other tasks.

The industry as a whole added roughly 62,100 jobs in November to bring the total to 11.9 million, or 400,000 or so short of February 2020 figures. The industry shed 5.5 million jobs in April 2020 alone.

Staffing challenged Domino’s from the outset of 2021. In Q2, because of setbacks, store hours were reduced, phones weren’t answered, and online orders were restricted, the company said. To put things in perspective, the number of combined lost operating hours equated to the entire U.S. system being closed for six days.

There’s also the brand’s recent announcement it would launch 800 electric vehicles across the U.S. More than 100 custom-branded 2023 Chevy Bolts hit the road in November, with another 700 slated for the coming months. “While we appreciate the optics of the new 800 electric vehicle launch across the U.S., we believe the benefit will be nominal in 2023,” Saleh said. “We believe this program can assist in attracting qualified drivers that don't have a car, but note that it only covers about 12 percent of the domestic store base, and an estimated 1–2 percent of the driver base on a busy night. We believe this program has the potential to expand beyond the initial 800 vehicles, but don't expect it to be material for several more years.”

Despite unsteady conditions, Weiner claimed Domino’s market share, inclusive of dine-in, carryout, and delivery, held steady throughout the year and was rising more than 200 basis points versus pre-virus comparisons headed into Q4. And you can see some of the tide reflected in recent trends. Domino’s originated as a delivery business, but began inserting offers targeted at carryout as far back as 2011. It then began to ramp up a fortressing strategy that stuffed markets with adjacent locations in an effort to shrink delivery radiuses and make carryout more accessible.

At the end of 2021, per The NPD Group, Domino’s was the No. 1 pizza carryout brand in the U.S. The chain’s carryout comps were up nearly 20 percent, year-over-year, in Q3 and are 35 percent higher on a three-year view.

Delivery same-store sales, however, declined 7.5 percent in Q3 versus last year. It was a notable improvement from an 11.8 percent drop in Q2 and 10.7 percent decline to start the fiscal year (delivery comps have tracked negative for five consecutive quarters). But again, there was a notable split from those units fully staffed versus those struggling to find drivers, which speaks to Saleh’s upside projection if the chasm closes.

In March, Domino’s decided to raise the price of its national $5.99 Mix and Match promotion—introduced in December 2009—to $6.99 for delivery orders to offset the higher costs of that transaction. It was the first price increase in over a decade. The same hike came for carryout orders in mid-October.

This carries Domino’s into the New Year with menu pricing over 7 percent. Saleh said Domino’s will likely raise the price of its $7.99 carryout offering in 2023 to reclaim the historic $2 gap versus the Mix and Match (today it’s only $1), and aid franchisee margins. If not, it might need to value engineer the platform to support franchisees.

“We would not be surprised to see this price increase go into effect late in Q1 2023, allowing the brand to sustain high-single-digit pricing for at least the first half of the year,” Saleh said. “Second, we expect progress on delivery driver availability, and in turn transactions, in 2023. In addition to the improved labor availability the industry has seen over the past couple of quarters, we expect Domino's to benefit from moderating fuel costs, which at their peak in the spring, led many drivers to seek other employment.