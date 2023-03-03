Will the Fast-Food Dining Room Live On After COVID?

In 2015, a time that now feels like a digital Stone Age for restaurants, CAVA CEO Brett Schulman recognized a potential hazard. Mobile devices and digital ordering systems were turning food procurement into an Amazon-esque experience. The ability to build and customize meals for pickup had the potential to further bifurcate the sector. While the divide between convenience and experience was nothing novel to full- and quick-service operators, the idea this dichotomy could exist within the latter was something new.

Even in fast food and fast casual, technology was cracking wide a world where guests held the controls more than ever. Nearly every guest in every market now had a drive-thru in the palm of their hands. “Omnichannel” might not have been in the common restaurant vernacular, but it was a concept plenty of operators were building toward without realizing it.

And it was the customer taking them there.

For Schulman, a cofounder of the Mediterranean chain, whose roots owe to full service, the 2015 idea a diner might walk in and compete with CAVA’s digital business was a prophetic concern. “There’s nothing more frustrating than being in our assembly line format and waiting for your order to be built and having a team member build a digital order in front of you and you have to wait. That’s not what we wanted,” Schulman says.

CAVA, like Chipotle and others, began installing dedicated makelines for digital production. While this fix was a straightforward one—expand capacity for a growing channel—it bespoke a vision of quick service that COVID-19 poured lighter fluid on. As regulations and safety precautions shuttered lobbies nationwide, restaurants began plotting the future of the dining room. When the front door reopened, would customers return? And if they did, what would they want? How would it mesh with digital behaviors accelerated by the pandemic?

According to the National Restaurant Association, nearly three years removed from COVID’s onset, 16 percent fewer people are dining on-premises than before. Yet the Association claims the gap has been entirely covered by off-premises business. Delivery is 5 percent higher than 2019 and carryout 3 percent lower. Drive-thru, however, sits 13 percent above pre-COVID marks and today accounts for 39 percent of all restaurant traffic, per an article in The Washington Post.

There’s little debate the pandemic trailed a disrupted and changed sector in its wake. But there is room to ask whether it was the asteroid some predicted. Data from Revenue Management Solutions showed, among revenue channels, drive-thru turned in the worst year-over-year performance at 10.2 percent in November, lower than the year-ago period. In fact, month-over-month drive-thru trends have held stable since May 2022. Meanwhile, dine-in climbed 29.6 percent in the month after growing 37.1 percent in October. Takeout was 20.6 percent higher and delivery 11.5 percent, although that, too, has declined versus previous months.

This illuminates what could prove a lasting view of post-COVID foodservice: Higher drive-thru usage than 2019, but with an arrow that’s leveled out; sustained preference and interest in off-premises streams; yet with clear evidence one of 2020’s doomsday predictions turned out to be a prisoner-of-the-moment reaction.

“We always felt the demise of the dining room was greatly exaggerated,” Schulman says. “It wasn’t an either or; it was an ‘and.’”

The future is choice

All of CAVA’s channels have grown “significantly” over 2019, Schulman says. As a percentage, digital is off its peak, but the dollars have grown—a common reality these days. The mix of digital slid as in-restaurant business rebounded. At CAVA, roughly 63 percent of its sales currently are dine-in.

“I think what we all learned through the pandemic was we are social beings. We’re humans,” Schulman says. “We love connection. We long for that connection.”

Socialization has been the heartbeat of hospitality for as long as it's existed. What’s changed now are the terms. Making food available where and when a guest wants has become the table stakes of convenience. And that doesn’t exclude the dining room.

CAVA opened 83 locations in 2022 (including conversions of Zoës Kitchen venues) in seven new states and 10 fresh markets. It also debuted seven digital drive-thru pick up lanes to bring its total to 17.

Those drive-thrus began hitting the field in 2019 as a way for suburban customers to gain greater access to the brand. Schulman, as a father of three, understood the limitations of guests who didn’t—or couldn’t (car seats)—get out of their vehicles to pick up food. The locations boast dedicated second digital makelines for the pickup window as well as in-restaurant serving lines for dine-in customers. “Guests love the optionality of both those channels,” Schulman says, “depending on what their need is on a given occasion, time of day, lunch or dinner.”

A melding of two worlds is taking shape across quick service. Restaurants are rewiring their digital ecosystems and building infrastructure to manage order flow. CAVA directs its own digital order platforms that it built internally. There are capabilities now to throttle so restaurants can serve how many orders they’ve received in a given timeframe, “so that they’re not just drinking from a firehouse,” Schulman says. Simply, the ability to put a time of pickup on an order confirmation for guests and actually deliver against that promise.

And where this is connecting coming out of COVID is from a format perspective; how brands are orienting their kitchen production to meet physical and digital demand catered to whatever the trade area requires. “That can come to life in many ways,” Schulman says.

Imagine New York City CAVAs without in-dining seats, but with multiple digital makelines alongside an in-restaurant serving one. Or a suburban venue with 80 seats, two makelines, and a pickup shelf. Even more, a digital drive-thru pickup lane with a dining room. CAVA has taken things a step further, testing a “digital kitchen” and a “hybrid kitchen.” The latter, slated to open in Vienna, Virginia, serves dine-in guests (there’s a big office market there) and also touts expanded catering production and digital order capabilities. CAVA’s digital kitchen is strictly for digital order pickup as well as catering—a channel the brand has been building behind the scenes recently.

“This format diversification and optionality gives us increased flexibility from a real estate standpoint to flex up and flex down depending on the needs of the trade area,” Schulman says.

The Next Gen of Design

Over the summer, Wendy’s CFO Gunther Plosch relayed a story to investors. He had just walked through the brand’s “Global Next Gen” prototype. “Finally,” he said, “we are embracing digital in our design.”

Wendy’s began building traditional units under this banner last fall. Arguably, the blockbuster feature was a delivery pickup window built on the outside of the unit. It’s a feature that doesn’t replace the drive-thru (that’s still live) but rather creates a dedicated handoff point, complemented with paired parking, for order-ahead customers to grab food to go. Namely, the window will keep delivery couriers out of the dining room and shift traffic from the drive-thru line. In addition, Wendy’s devised dedicated mobile order pickup spots, with mobile pickup shelving inside.

In-store, Wendy’s built a galley style kitchen that runs from the front to the back of the restaurant and increases oversight for employees regardless of what channel they’re working on; better efficiency at the point of sale and the ability for workers to slide between positions. Or, as Plosch put it, “way less steps to get all of your tasks done.”

In essence, Wendy’s goal mirrored CAVA’s in many ways: Reduce friction for consumers and crews, and develop an experience where digital and in-store don’t detract from each other. It’s not so much about creating harmony between the two as it’s providing tools for each to operate seamlessly.

Wendy’s president, international and chief development officer, Abigail Pringle, says the Global Next Gen restaurant is conceptualized to handle 400 times the digital capacity of the chain’s current volume. “Technology powers everything from the point of sale, grills, to the new back-office platform designed to streamline general manager tasks,” she says. On the grill note, she’s referencing Wendy’s DSG 2.0 grills that speed cook times from 155 to 80 seconds and provide even cooking.

The exterior walk-up window, Pringle adds, will address Wendy’s off-premises and digital growth. In Q2, digital comprised just over 9 percent of overall domestic sales, up 2.5 percent, quarter-over-quarter. This as total loyalty members and monthly active users grew 5 percent versus Q1, exiting the period at record highs.