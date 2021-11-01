Yum! Brands Paces Toward Best Development Year in History

Yum! Brands is opening restaurants at a pace unlike anything it’s done before.

The parent of KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and The Habit Burger Grill opened a Q3 record 760 net new restaurants, right after setting the Q2 record with 603 net new stores. Year-to-date, the company has debuted a net of 1,798 locations, and only needs 243 more net openings to break the full-year mark (2,040) set in 2019.

The company essentially opened a restaurant every other hour all quarter long.

CEO David Gibbs said if this trend continues, Yum! will “obviously set a record” for Q4, and potentially have an opportunity to set the all-time restaurant industry record for number of stores opened in a year.

“Our franchise system is healthy and well-positioned to invest through the near-term pressures, fueling our development engine and future unit growth,” Gibbs said during the company’s Q3 earnings call. “Our unit growth and sustained sales momentum, despite lingering COVID impacts, only make us more confident in our ability to deliver on our long-term growth algorithm.”

KFC finished Q3 with 26,222 restaurants, up from 24,602 in 2020. That includes 3,943 in the U.S. and 22,279 internationally. Pizza Hut ended the quarter with 6,556 U.S. locations and 11,451 international stores, and Taco Bell grew to 6,926 domestic outlets and 693 international units. The Habit Burger has 303 total units, 292 in the U.S. and 11 outside the country.

Amid accelerating development, each brand has continued to see positive sales. KFC’s domestic comps lifted 13 percent on a two-year basis, while Taco Bell soared 8 percent and Habit Burger increased 7 percent. Pizza Hut’s U.S. same-store sales grew 8 percent on a two-year stack, with off-premises rising 17 percent. Dine-in grew from Q2 to Q3, but Yum! still posted more than $5 billion in global digital sales, good for a nearly 40 percent mix in the quarter. More than 41,000 restaurants offer delivery around the globe, yet another record the company has set.

Overall, Yum! earned $1.6 billion in revenue in Q3, up from $1.4 billion in the year-ago period. The brand swung a net income of $528 million, an increase from $283 million last year. KFC and Pizza Hut grew core operating profit by 10 percent and 11 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, Taco Bell’s core operating profit dropped by 1 percent.

“Taco Bell company store margins have begun to normalize in the back half of this year due to increased staffing in our restaurants as we return to our historical daypart mix, wage investments, and recent commodity inflation,” CFO Chris Turner said. “While there will be quarterly variability due to the dynamic environment, we are confident in our ability to consistently deliver Taco Bell company store margins in line with our historical pre-COVID levels for full-year 2021 and beyond.”

Turner attributed strong unit growth to a myriad of drivers, the first being unit economics. Franchisees are experiencing strong EBITDA around the world, Turner said, and operators are seeing that turn into improved returns when they build restaurants.

Additionally, development teams are equipped with analytics to better calculate growth plans and are bringing new prototypes to market, such as the digitally driven Taco Bell Go Mobile concept, which now numbers 23 in the U.S. The most recent example is the “Defy” concept, a 3,000-square-foot, two-story model that features four drive-thru lanes, including one traditional and three for mobile orders.