Yum! Brands Soars to Best Development Year in Restaurant History

Yum! Brands CEO David Gibbs knew in November that a record-breaking 2021 was all but certain.

At the end of the third quarter, the KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and Habit Burger Grill parent only needed 243 more net openings to set a new company mark for a fiscal year. Yum! not only eclipsed 243, but it did so more than five times over.

The restaurant conglomerate debuted a net of 1,259 restaurants in Q4, pushing the year-end total to an unprecedented 3,057 net new openings. The previous record was 2,040 net stores in 2019.

Overall, Yum! added 4,180 gross units, putting an exclamation mark on what Gibbs called “the strongest growth year in our history and setting an industry record for unit development.”

For perspective, that means the company opened a new restaurant on average every two hours. The number of stores equates to more than 100,000 jobs created.

“In my 32 years in this business, I've never seen anything like it obviously,” Gibbs said during Yum!’s Q4 and full-year earnings call. “The growth rates are industry records; Yum! records. It was widespread. It's across all brands. It's occurring in the vast majority of our countries, which is really encouraging.”

CFO Chris Turner noted China is the biggest developer, but added that Yum!’s strength is still broad-based, with more than 2,500 restaurants built outside of the country last year. New units opened in more than 110 countries, which Turner said is a step-up from previous years.

KFC accounted for roughly 63 percent of the expansion, with 1,928 net new openings. That includes 1,924 units internationally and four units domestically. Although the U.S. number appears small, it’s the first time KFC U.S. has seen positive growth in more than a decade.

Here’s a look back at KFC's unit development in the past two decades, per financial analyst firm BTIG:

U.S units

2000: 5,364

2005: 5,443

Change: 79

2010: 5,055

Change: –388

2011: 4,780

Change: –275

2012: 4,618

Change: –162

2013: 4,491

Change: –127

2014: 4,370

Change: –121

2015: 4,270

Change: –100

2016: 4,167

Change: –103

2017: 4,109

Change: –58

2018: 4,074

Change: –35

2019: 4,064

Change: –9

2020: 3,943

Change: –122

The chicken ended 2021 with 26,934 restaurants—22,981 internationally and 3,953 in the U.S.

“At KFC U.S., after several years of same-store sales growth and strengthening unit economics, we have a much stronger foundation now on which to grow in the future as evidenced by the inflection point in development with the system moving to positive unit growth in 2021,” Turner said.

For domestic markets, same-store sales grew 12 percent in Q4 and 13 percent for 2021, both on a two-year basis. Sales were driven by group occasions, digital growth, and the rising chicken sandwich. The menu innovation mixed 9 percent in Q4, up from 1 percent last year. Meanwhile, comps at international markets lifted 3 percent in the quarter, but dropped 1 percent for the full year.