Burger King Starts Transformation with Five-Point Turnaround Strategy

Restaurant Brands International Jose Cil put it plainly—Burger King is not performing at the level the brand expects for itself.

In Q1, Burger King’s U.S. same-store sales grew 0.1 percent on a two-year basis. Comparatively, McDonald’s domestic comps soared 13.7 percent on a two-year stack while Wendy’s lifted 13.5 percent in the U.S.

In the second quarter, Burger King’s domestic same-store sales increased 3.1 percent in that window. In comparison, McDonald’s U.S. business grew 14.9 percent over two years (Wendy’s has yet to report its Q2 earnings).

The underlying issues for Burger King, which ended Q2 with 7,095 U.S. and 11,681 international locations, have been focus and pace. And they offer the biggest room for breakthrough opportunity. The CEO said Burger King hasn’t placed enough focus on the priorities that will have the largest impact, and the chain hasn’t moved quickly enough to “accelerate the business performance to the level we know we’re capable of.”

“I know the Burger King business well. And I know what we’re capable of,” Cil said during the company’s Q2 earnings call. “Our franchisees, they know what we’re capable of. I’ve talked with about 30 of our largest franchise partners in the last few weeks, and they have no doubt, we should be leading the [quick-service restaurant] industry here in our home market. I’ve been working closely with the team, and they have a focused mindset to move with velocity on our most important priorities."

“So more than anything, I’m eager to get at it—the journey of transforming Burger King into the leading and most loved [quick-service restaurant],” he continued.

The first step of that journey is driving innovation in the core menu and accelerating daypart and category extensions that will become core to the full-time menu, Cil said. The most recent example is Burger King’s entry into the chicken sandwich wars—the Ch’King sandwich. The sandwich, which is served on a toasty potato bun with crisp pickles and a savory signature sauce, launched nationwide at the beginning of June.

Cil said the product continues to show healthy volumes, doubling the amount of the previous chicken sandwich. It’s also expanded Burger King’s demographic, including customers with higher incomes and spending power. The chain expects the Ch’King sandwich to be a driver of sustainable growth “for years to come.”

The other part of core menu innovation is maintaining value through its $1 Your Way Menu—a key driver of traffic to restaurants. In addition, Burger King launched a buy one, get one for $1 offer in the second quarter as an alternative to its 2 for $5 platform.