Del Taco Hatches Plan to Combat Labor Shortage

Del Taco is going through several labor-based changes as it enters the third quarter.

Many of these changes, like initiatives to attract new employees and decrease turnover, are a product of the times. With a labor shortage affecting nearly the entire restaurant industry, Del Taco CEO John Cappasola said the brand developed a holistic recruiting, scheduling, and retention strategy.

“People are the engine of this business and there has never been a more important time than now to leverage this brand strength and stay ahead of the curve, as the industry faces unprecedented labor availability challenges,” Cappasola said during Del Taco’s second quarter earnings call.

The best way to staff Del Taco’s restaurants, Cappasola said, is through team retention. On this end, Del Taco scheduled uniform theme days and provided food and treats with personalized "thank you" notes to team members. In addition, the company offers daily pay and referral bonus benefits.

In pursuit of enhancing talent acquisition, Del Taco is testing a new digital recruiting partnership to increase its presence on job boards and simplify communication with applicants.

In specific hot-spot stores that require more help, Del Taco will implement measures like increasing starting wages and limiting dining room hours, although Cappasola said this is the exception, not the norm.

While turnover is up slightly from the previous year, Cappasola said Del Taco is still below industry average.

Even though California, where Del Taco is headquartered, increased minimum wage by $1 to $14 an hour in January, labor and related expenses as a percentage of company restaurant sales decreased 30 basis points to 32.9 percent from 33.2 percent.

“Our operators and our franchisees are just doing an outstanding job really staying focused on our people and managing the situation,” Cappasola said. “We wouldn't be here where we are today, with having strong sales and guest satisfaction, if it wasn't for their focus and their beliefs in driving our people-first culture at Del Taco.”

The sales Cappasola mentioned include 17.8 percent systemwide comp restaurant sales growth, 17.2 percent at franchise restaurants and an 18.3 percent increase at company-operated stores. Compared to the year before the pandemic, 2019, company same-store sales grew around 3.6 percent while franchise restaurants accelerated at a high single-digit rate.

Del Taco saw a division geographically in sales between units in and outside of California. The non-California locations, in 15 states with generally fewer operating restrictions and primarily franchise-operated, grew at a double-digit rate on a same-store basis compared to 2019 while California restaurants grew at around 4 percent compared to 2019.