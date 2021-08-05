Jack in the Box Attracts New and Core Guests with Balanced Menu

For the second straight quarter, Jack in the Box saw positive transaction growth.

It may not sound like much, CEO Darin Harris said, but considering the industry’s current reliance on growing average ticket to create sales, it’s a monumental win. Same-store sales leapt 10.2 percent in Q3, or 16.8 percent on a two-year basis, driven by a balanced mix of check and transaction growth. Breaking it down further, franchises rose 10.3 percent while company-run stores lifted 9 percent.

“This is not only something we are very capable of consistently due to our ability to provide both value and premium offerings to guests who want it, but it is also certainly the most sustainable way for us to grow sales and compete,” said Harris, discussing Jack's transaction momentum.

The balanced approach of value and premium increased visits from customers with higher incomes while also maintaining growth of high-frequency guests. Harris said core premium items like the Buttery Jack continue to help sales, and value items like Tacos and the Jumbo Jack support growth. The chain saw checks under $5 move to normal levels and sustained improvement from checks over $5.

READ MORE: Jack in the Box Celebrates 70 Years with Major Resurgence

Jack leveraged LTOs to drive customers into restaurants, as well. In the third quarter, Popcorn Chicken upsells were the highlight, although Harris said the innovation “almost performed too well.” Jack in the Box wasn’t able to continue with the product even though customers were craving it, which didn’t sit well with Harris. However, the team pivoted to the biscuit sandwich platform, including the Cheddar Biscuit, which also did well with upsells. Then there were $3 to $4 add-ons like Mini Munchies, Mac & Cheese Bites, Roost Fries, and Chocolate Croissant Bites.

“That's a part of what's working is our menu strategy,” Harris said. “Our overall strategy of listening to our guests and giving them the offers they want. And then lastly what I would add to that is our dayparts. We're seeing growth across all dayparts and specifically at late-night. We continue to know that that's a huge opportunity for us to take share if we can continue to service it well.”

When it comes to those new guests in particular, Jack is using digital growth to become more culturally relevant. The best example was the One in a Milli Virtual Restaurant, launched in Q3 in partnership with award-winning artist Jason Derulo. The delivery-only concept was available exclusively on Uber Eats for two weeks in June, and featured such items like the Milli Meal—Triple Bacon Cheesy Jack, Roost Fries, and Mini Chocolate Croissant Bites. Also in June, Jack hired Kyra Media to build its TikTok, a growing social media platform among Gen Zs.

Harris believes the digital channel, along with more 1:1 marketing efforts, is a “strong opportunity for us in maximizing guest satisfaction as well as creating sticky, frequent customer behavior." So far in 2021, Jack has grown its digital mix close to 8 percent, and increased its database by 30 percent. The company recently rolled out in-app ordering and launched its first loyalty program, as well.

“I think we've created some behaviors by bringing some customers back, as I mentioned, our new customers and our infrequent customers,” Harris said. “We're seeing their frequency go up, which hopefully we've introduced them to new flavors and new experiences at Jack that keep them wanting to come back and trade some of their former dining dollars into [quick-service restaurants] because of the experience and the flavors and the quality that we've given them.”

“And so, that's part of our overall crave strategy here at Jack in the Box is to drive guests to our restaurants that have craveable products that want them, that keep them coming back,” he added. “I think that's a part of it between digital and just making the right product introductions to innovation and value.”