Potbelly's Profitability Strategy Hits New Stride

Potbelly’s momentum is actually exceeding expectations on a number of levels, CEO Bob Wright said.

EBITDA improved significantly to $1 million in Q2, compared to a loss of $10 million in the previous quarter, and adjusted EBITDA rose to $1.9 million versus negative $6.6 million in Q1. Those enterprise profit achievements are far ahead of what Potbelly originally thought it could accomplish. Previously, the brand didn’t expect profitability until the second half of 2021.

The strength in profitability flowed from strong topline sales. Comps decreased 0.7 percent against 2019 levels in the second quarter, but turned positive in June. Drive-thru and suburban stores are seeing the best recovery in same-store net sales and have been in the black for several months, while urban and university locations turned positive in the second quarter. Airport and Central Business District units are still seeing negative sales, but Wright said they’re continually trending in the right direction.

However, Wright wanted it to be clear that Potbelly isn't just riding the wave of recovery.

“Rather, we are taking very calculated and proactive actions to accelerate our near and long-term growth through our Traffic-Driven Profitability strategy," Wright said during the chain’s Q2 earnings call.

One of those key initiatives has been a new simplified menu, which completed the testing phase with “very successful results.” The upgraded menu features consolidated menu boards and a wider price ladder, in addition to product enhancements like making every sandwich available in Potbelly’s skinny variety and making half-sized salads available outside the Pick-Your-Pair offering. There’s also large-sized options with more meat, cheese, and toppings, and more variety like the Avocado Turkey Sandwich and Steakhouse Beef Sandwich.

READ MORE: Potbelly Will Be Ready for the Restaurant Rebound

Wright said the ultimate objective of the upgraded menu is to improve traffic and enhance the guest experience while driving customers’ perception of value and simplifying operations. The new menu will roll out to the rest of company-owned and franchise locations in the coming weeks.

The improved menu also factors into how Potbelly will approach pricing going forward. Wright explained that historically, the brand took significant price for years in the low-single to mid-single digits with the expectation that it could raise check and not sacrifice traffic. That strategy didn’t work well. With the new menu, testing has shown a balance of average check and traffic. Wright said that’s a far more healthier relationship with the customer than taking price on food that’s already being sold.

“We've re-engineered [the menu] so that we're getting additional check,” the CEO said. “We really like the margins on that new menu. We're very pleased with how that blends out. That's where a lot of the testing came in, as where people would shop on this new menu so that our margins can be maintained, and yet we get the check that gives us the same leverage as price without the customer just taking pain on price increases. We think going forward, it's also a structure that allows us to be very smart with how we can surgically take price when we need to and do so in a way that's in alignment with the customers' expectations for our brand.”

“So we've thought very carefully about the exact pricing that we're taking to market with this national rollout as well,” he continued. “And looking at every nickel and every dime that makes sense for the menu, but at the same time, understand the pressures we're getting, particularly on labor with some of the legislative wage increases.”