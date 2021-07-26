Vegan Chain By Chloe Has New Name

Vegan fast-casual By Chloe, embroiled in legal controversy and a bankruptcy, now has a new name and fresh brand image.

The chain is now called Beatnic, which is in reference to the flagship store in New York City’s Greenwich Village. Cate Mark Meyers, president of the restaurant, told Fortune that Beatnic captures the brand’s “creative, and inclusive values—which were at the core of the Beatnik movement of the 1950s and 1960s—while also giving a nice nod to our original Bleecker Street location in the Village." Beatniks were individuals who stressed "artistic self-expression and the rejection of the mores of conventional society," according to Merriam-Webster.

A new logo was developed by design agency Pearlfisher. Fortune reported that new packaging, signage, and digital platforms will start this month. The rollout is scheduled to finish by the end of September.

After opening in July 2015, By Chloe grew in popularity and expanded to 14 stores in New York City, Boston, Los Angeles, and Providence, Rhode Island, with construction plans in the initial stages for two additional restaurants. The company also issues licenses for third parties to operate stores in London and Toronto.

COVID interrupted those growth plans and forced the chain to furlough or lay off more than half of its workforce. BC Hospitality, parent of the chain, filed bankruptcy in December—a time when monthly revenue dropped 67 percent since February.

Meanwhile the restaurant has been in an ongoing legal battle with its namesake, Chef Chloe Coscarelli. BC Hospitality and Coscarelli have gone back and forth over Coscarelli’s right to ownership. Earlier this year, a judge ruled BC Hospitality wasn’t allowed to sell the “By Chloe” trademark without permission of Coscarelli.

During the bankruptcy process, BC Hospitality selected a consortium group as the stalking horse bidder. Under the agreement, the group wanted to acquire 100 percent equity in By Chloe in exchange for a $3.25 million credit bid and assumption of up to $150,000 in ongoing claims from creditors.

However, that proposal was terminated after the trademark ruling. In a new agreement, the investor group, including Sisban Foods and Kitchen Fund, agreed to purchase the assets for $333,000, plus the assumption of liabilities. As part of the deal, the buyers were given a limited purpose license to use the name for six months before having to remove it from “restaurants, supplies, digital media, and all other assets.”

The chain’s footprint has reduced to 10 stores across New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island, but Mark Meyers told Fortune that the chain is working on an expansion strategy.

"We have ambitious growth plans; we did not go through a restructuring and rebranding process to maintain our current footprint," Meyers explained to the media outlet. "As soon as we complete the rebranding, we will reinitiate our expansion plans. We’ll look to fill in key gaps in New York City while also bringing the concept to another domestic city to prove its viability outside of our primary market."