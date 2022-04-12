Why Has Restaurant M&A Activity Slowed Down in 2022?

Last year marked one of the more frenetic M&A calendars on record for restaurants. FAT Brands alone spent nearly $900 million in five months to acquire Global Franchise Group, Twin Peaks, Fazoli’s, and Native Wings and Grill, bringing its total suite to 17 concepts, 2,300 franchised and company-run locations globally, and systemwide sales of roughly $2.3 billion. The other major swing came in November when Burger King parent Restaurant Brands International agreed to purchase Firehouse Subs for $1 billion, adding a 1,200-unit sandwich chain to its lineup alongside Popeyes and Tim Hortons. Jack in the Box also announced its $585 million scoop of Del Taco in December, a deal that closed in March 2022.

But while it might have felt inevitable, the notion 2021’s flurry of deals would carry into 2022 wasn’t a given. The Restaurant Finance division at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group released a report earlier in the year suggesting the opposite was likelier. Nick Cole, head of finance at MUFG, said strong sales industry-wide were tracking alongside margin erosion, thanks to higher food, fuel, labor, and transportation costs. And those weren’t transitory, or at least near-term, realities.

Indeed, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics released Tuesday, menu price inflation hit a new 40-year high in March. Food-away-from-home inflation soared 6.9 percent, year-over-year, the largest 12-month jump since December 1981. Full-service restaurants saw their menus hike 8 percent, year-over-year, in March, while quick-serves upped 7.2 percent. Food-at-home (grocery) prices were 10 percent higher and the consumer price index overall increased 8.5 percent—a 40-year high for general inflation.

To Cole’s prediction, restaurants are taking price to recover margins in face of commodity, supply, and labor dynamics. Wage rates at restaurants are presently 11 percent higher, year-over-year.

According to the recent Producer Price Index (PPI) report, also released by the BLS, food prices rose 12.8 percent over the past year, including major upticks for ingredients vital to operators like beef and veal (43.9 percent), grains (22 percent), shortening and cooking oils (36.4 percent), and eggs (40.9 percent).

“The M&A market depends on a well-capitalized banking system flush with liquidity, which we currently have, but cash flow—and the price acquirers are willing to pay for that liquidity—are the primary drivers that attract buyers, so unless we see an improvement in margins, we expect the pullback to be significant,” Cole said.

Quinn Hall, who leads loan underwriting and portfolio management at MUFG, added aggressive financing realities are shaky at this COVID turn. This, too, walks back to the supply chain. “In addition to vacancies for waiters, cashiers and kitchen staff, restaurants have had to cope with the effect of supply interruptions and worker scarcity among commodity producers and transporters that pushed up labor and food costs,” Hall said.

Brand stories in recent months reflect Hall’s note. Starbucks said in February staffing shortages in the supply chain skyrocketed distribution and transportation costs. Supply chain-driven inflationary prices, which really kicked up in December, impacted the coffee chain’s U.S. business by more than 170 basis points on margin.

On the front lines, labor is getting more expensive and wide-ranging. “Since it’s not enough to just offer higher salaries, restaurant businesses will need to consider a range of enhancements to their benefits packages and employment offerings—from health benefits to flexible work schedules—that would raise costs as well,” Hall added.

Early in the year, Hall pointed out, financing conditions for restaurants were riding a tailwind from healthy supply of capital and record financial performance—particularly in quick service. Banks were accepting a higher leverage profile among borrowers and offering loose amortization, pricing, and covenant terms.

Yet if margins kept eroding, Hall felt financing terms would tighten in 2022, especially if interest rates lifted and borrowing costs grew.

So how has this evolved?

FAT Brands CEO Andy Wiederhorn told analysts in March the company would likely slow down its acquisition this year to digest “what we already acquired realizing the synergies.” But he also didn’t rule out doing so, adding FAT Brands remains “active in evaluating additional accretive acquisition candidates that augment our existing brands.”

According to Aaron Allen, CEO and chief global strategist of his eponymous Aaron Allen & Associates, U.S. acquisitions are driving nearly 30 percent of revenue growth among publicly traded restaurant companies today. It’s why consolidation keeps popping up and why it’s likely to return to the headlines. Think Panera Brands, which sprung up in August as a combination of Caribou Coffee, Einstein Bros. Bagels, and the cafe giant, a 4,000-location suite with 110,000 employees; and Inspire Brands, perhaps the fastest-growing foodservice company yet.

Given the challenges at hand, the leverage of shared resources is alluring to many looking ahead to growth opportunities. Inspire, which runs Dunkin’, Baskin-Robbins, Sonic Drive-In, Rusty Taco, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Arby’s, eclipsed $30 billion in total global system sales in 2021—a double-digit year-over-year increase that saw it spread to 70 markets globally, including further expansion into Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company, formed February 2018 following Arby’s Restaurant Group’s $2.9 billion purchase of Buffalo Wild Wings, also generated U.S. digital sales growth north of 35 percent, year-over-year, to $6 billion-plus—good for more than 20 percent of domestic system take. The company surpassed $1 billion in sales via third-party marketplace. Overall, digital sales now represent over $7 billion of Inspire’s global business. And on the point of data and digital cross-fertilization, Inspire has a loyalty base company-wide of nearly 50 million members. It opened north of 1,400 stores in 2021, included more than 500 U.S. franchise-led units and 800 outside the country.

Yum Brands!, between Taco Bell, KFC, Pizza Hut, and Habit Burger, debuted a net of 1,259 restaurants in Q4 2021, pushing its year-end total to 3,057 net new openings. The previous company record was 2,040 net stores in 2019. Overall, Yum! added 4,180 gross units, which CEO David Gibbs called “the strongest growth year in our history and setting an industry record for unit development.”

It bears asking if the big will look to get bigger in 2022, or if mid-sized/smaller chains will seek out mergers and investments in hopes of strengthening resources. A recent example being Dave & Buster’s $835 million deal for competitor Main Event, which interim CEO Kevin Sheehan (Main Event’s Chris Morris will take over upon close) described as a "transformational combination," noting Main Event's model, footprint, and asset quality align well with Dave & Buster's. The two concepts don't cannibalize each other either; while Main Event targets families and children, Dave & Buster's goes after young adults.

The rationalization brought on by pandemic closures revealed battlegrounds for market share. And consumer demand is there, with rising costs as the counterpoint. Yet like 2021, restaurants that outperformed conditions, and built more resilient, diverse business models through it, could be poised to grow, or targets for investors and larger companies. On another side, brands unable to combat these costs, and perhaps headed for covenant defaults with lenders, might spark deals as they search for relief.

Morven Groves, vice president of 10 Point Capital, a firm fueling the growth of Tropical Smoothie Café, Slim Chickens, and Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, chatted with QSR about the state of M&A in the business, and where the industry might be headed on that front.