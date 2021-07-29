Yum! Paints Bright Future with Record Digital and Development Growth

Economies may be reopening and in-restaurant diners returning, but Yum! Brands sees the bigger picture.

The KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill parent knows the future lies with digital and off-premises, and it's doubling down. The quick-service conglomerate earned a Q2 record of more than $5 billion in digital sales—35 percent higher than last year. And for the first time, Yum! captured $20 billion in digital business on a trailing 12-month basis.

Each brand exemplifies Yum!’s overall digital aim. For example, Taco Bell U.S. reached the one-year anniversary of its rewards program, which has fueled a “significant uptick” in frequency and spend per visit. Active customers in the rewards program have increased their spending 35 percent compared to their pre-loyalty behavior. In addition, KFC U.S. launched an internally built e-commerce website and app early in 2021, replacing a previous third-party solution. Because of that change, KFC’s digital sales in 2021 will soon surpass last year’s total, the company said.

When it comes to Pizza Hut, Yum! spent the past few years shifting the chain away from dine-in, in favor of an off-premises, digital-focused operation. The results have been more than favorable as sales outside the four walls in the U.S. grew 18 percent on a two-year basis in the second quarter. And at The Habit, digital sales continued to mix more than 35 percent—only a modest decline from Q1 as dining rooms reopened.

“It's really hard to single out which part of the business is going to benefit most from digital, because all of our brands are very rapidly becoming digital brands,” Gibbs said during the company’s Q2 earnings call. “You're seeing that in the numbers. Obviously, the brands like Pizza Hut that started with a bigger digital base of customers, launched loyalty first. They're getting a benefit because it's central to what they do.”

“But really on a growth basis, it's the brands like our other brands that started up from a smaller base that are really getting a big benefit, and it is both the U.S. and an international play,” he added. “It's widespread, and we do think it can fuel the business for a long time to come."

Thanks in large part to the digital explosion, each of Yum!’s concepts experienced positive two-year same-store sales in the second quarter. KFC domestic stores increased 19 percent on a two-year basis—with a notable boost from the new chicken sandwich—while Pizza Hut units in the U.S. lifted 9 percent over two years, including the impact of 1 percent of stores being temporarily closed.

Taco Bell grew 12 percent on a two-year stack and notched its sixth straight quarter of drive-thru times under four minutes. Speed in Q2 was six seconds faster year-over-year and restaurants served 4 million more cars. The Habit rose 7 percent, including the impact of 1 percent of temporarily shuttered locations.

Gibbs said it best, “Digital is one of those things that has no downside.” That’s why Yum!’s operators are developing at a record pace. In Q2, the company opened a net of 603 locations, a new record for the second quarter. Right now, Yum is feeling confident, which is why the company increased its guidance from 4 percent annual unit growth to between 4 and 5 percent.

KFC ended Q2 with 25,720 restaurants—3,946 in the U.S. and 21,774 internationally. Pizza Hut had 17,809 restaurants worldwide, or 6,553 domestically and 11,256 internationally. Taco Bell finished the quarter with 7,567 stores and The Habit finished with 295.