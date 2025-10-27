Long John Silver’s, the brand famous for hand-battered fish and golden shrimp, recently made waves with an unexpected announcement: a fresh logo look that puts its chicken at the forefront. Now, the QSR brand is expanding its chicken lineup with a brand-new crispy treasure, Chicken Wraps!

Available for a limited time at participating locations nationwide, guests can indulge in two delicious flavors, Baja or Sweet Chili. Long John Silver’s is also rounding out its winter LTO menu with the return of two fan-favorite items: Mac and Cheese, topped with the brand’s signature Crumblies, and decadent Red Velvet Cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory Bakery.

Introducing NEW Crispy Chicken Wraps

Made with Long John Silver’s signature hand-battered Chicken Planks, the wraps feature fresh coleslaw, Crumblies, and a choice of Baja or Sweet Chili Sauce, all wrapped in a warm tortilla. It’s a bold new flavor adventure that blends comfort, convenience, and crave-worthy crunch.

“As one of the newest members of the crew, I have been blown away by the depth and deliciousness of the menu at LJS! The team told me chicken has always been one of Long John Silver’s best-kept secrets, and they were right!” said Laura Ellis, chief marketing officer at Long John Silver’s. “I couldn’t be more excited to help share news of our new Limited Time Offer. The new Chicken Wraps take what our guests already love — our crispy, juicy Chicken Planks — and make them even better by wrapping them up with bold new flavors. It’s a fresh, flavorful way to show just how versatile and craveable our chicken really is.”

Try a New Twist on a Classic Side Dish

Long John Silver’s is expanding its side options with a limited-time dish: Mac and Cheese with Crumblies. This tasty side features cavatappi noodles tossed in a rich and creamy white cheese sauce, and then topped with Crumblies for an added crunch.

Red Velvet Cheesecake Is back for a Limited Time

The legendary Red Velvet Cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory Bakery is back just in time for the holidays. This fan-favorite dessert features red velvet cake topped with creamy, classic cheesecake, layered with rich cream cheese icing and whipped cream.

Guests can discover these new spoils by setting sail to their nearest Long John Silver’s. Skip the line and order ahead online at ljsilvers.com or by using the mobile app, available on iOS App Store and Google Play. And be sure to join the Seacret Society reward program for access to exclusive offers, digital rewards, and surprise member-only drops!