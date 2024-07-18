Taco Bell is introducing the new Cheesy Street Chalupas, a menu item that fuses inspiration from street tacos with Taco Bell flavors and Quesalupa-inspired cheesy chalupa shells. The Cheesy Street Chalupas are street-sized and served as a bundle of two, featuring traditional street taco ingredients—like fresh onions and cilantro—remixed with premium proteins, all wrapped in chalupa shells that have been stuffed with melted mozzarella and pepperjack cheeses. Fans can enjoy their choice of slow-roasted Cantina chicken or grilled, marinated steak, topped with a creamy Jalapeño Ranch sauce.

The new menu item, which tested in October 2023, is available nationwide for $5.49 a la carte starting July 18, for a limited time and while supplies last.

Get one free Cheesy Street Chalupas order when you spend $25+ on a delivery order in the Taco Bell App from 8/1-8/4**

Enjoy Summer of DashPass with $8 off orders $25+ that include a Cheesy Street Chalupa from 7/18-7/24, exclusively for DashPass members. Starting 7/25, fans can order Cheesy Street Chalupas on DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates, and Grubhub for a limited time.

Inspired by Street Food Flavors and Ingredients

Street vendors are known to honor tradition and heritage by infusing their own flavorful spin on each dish. Inspired by Hispanic and Latino cultural tastemakers and their unique takes on the taco, Taco Bell evolved its legendary Chalupa to fuse ingredients often found in the iconic street taco.

An ode to the street taco and street food culture, the Cheesy Street Chalupas is the latest of many craveable transformations on the Chalupa since the original debuted in 1999. The street-sized cheese-stuffed chalupa shells were inspired by the iconic Quesalupa shell, one of Chalupa’s most innovative spinoffs which entered the scene in 2016 for a limited time. Taco Bell’s latest menu innovation brings together classic street food ingredients with a Taco Bell twist that hits icon status at first bite.

“The Chalupa has taken many delicious forms over the years, but with the Cheesy Street Chalupas, we set out to create a new flavor-rich way for fans to enjoy the beloved menu item,” says Luis Restrepo, Taco Bell’s Vice President, Product Innovation. “The fresh onions and cilantro atop layers of cheese and premium proteins seasoned to perfection adds a different flavor profile and is our playful nod to the street taco that we all know and love.”

As Taco Bell’s menu has long been inspired by Mexican and other Latin American flavors, the brand has been on a mission to support the street food entrepreneurs at the forefront of food culture. These culinary experts continue to inspire with their ingenuity, dedication and tenacity, making positive impacts in their local communities. However, they often face financial challenges and permitting obstacles that limit their ability to run a successful business – so Taco Bell is taking action to help alleviate barriers for these entrepreneurs by gifting them fully funded health permit compliant street carts.

Over the past two years, in partnership with Revolution Carts, Taco Bell has donated 26 carts and will have donated a total of 46 street-legal food carts by the end of this summer to empower food entrepreneurs across Southern California serving tacos, tamales, burritos and more. Each Revolution Cart is custom designed to visually express the recipient’s unique business and personal style – complete with umbrellas and mobile friendly accessories.

“When it comes to supporting the communities that inspire our food innovation, we’re just getting started,” adds Restrepo. “The 46 street-legal food cart donation is the first of a long-term commitment we have to these entrepreneurs; more to come in the years ahead.”

SoCal-based fans can attend the next in-person Taco Tuesdays in the Arts District event to celebrate the new round of Revolution Cart donations hosted at Ave 26 Family Night Market on July 23 , with recipients Arcelia and Gerardo Reynoso (Te Quiero Mucho Tamales), Vanessa Galvan (MexxItUp), Maria and Irma Pasasin (Mima’s Cocina), Luisa Sanchez (La Güerita), Carlos Hernandez (Lady Tamales) and Ashley Silva (Reina’s Cuisine). Come out to support the street market community on July 23 and August 13, from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. PT at 860 Traction Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90013 and experience music, local food for purchase, art, and the chance to hear the recipient’s unique stories as they unveil their customized Revolution Carts surrounded by family and community.