Yampa Sandwich Company, a favorite fast-casual sandwich destination in Colorado, is embracing the winter season with the launch of two exciting new limited-time offerings. Available now, Yampa’s latest creations—the Chicken Caprese and the Philly Roast Pork—blend rich, hearty flavors with the brand’s signature gourmet flair.

“We’ve created these sandwiches to capture the warmth and comfort of the season while keeping Yampa’s commitment to bold, unforgettable flavors,” said Peter Boniface, Co-Founder of Yampa Sandwich Co. “Our fans know we’re all about crafting sandwiches that make each bite an experience, and we’re thrilled to introduce these unique combinations as the weather gets cooler.”

Yampa’s limited time sandwiches available throughout the winter include:

Chicken Caprese – Lightly breaded chicken paired with fresh mozzarella, pesto, oven-roasted tomatoes, and arugula, all nestled in a crisp French baguette.

– Lightly breaded chicken paired with fresh mozzarella, pesto, oven-roasted tomatoes, and arugula, all nestled in a crisp French baguette. Philly Roast Pork – This sandwich features herb-roasted pork loin, thinly sliced and topped with melted provolone, a hint of caper aioli, and peppery arugula on a French baguette.

Crafted with the high-quality ingredients Yampa is known for, these new additions showcase the company’s dedication to culinary creativity and its love for seasonal flavors. Each sandwich is designed to fuel Yampa’s loyal customers, from outdoor enthusiasts to busy professionals, with hearty, made-to-order meals that deliver on both taste and satisfaction.

Since its founding in Steamboat Springs in 1999, Yampa Sandwich Company has been a go-to for those seeking bold, adventurous flavors that support an active lifestyle. With each limited-time offering, Yampa continues to push the envelope, introducing fresh twists to classic favorites while maintaining its commitment to quality, flavor, and the vibrant Colorado community.