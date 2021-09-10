Auntie Anne's Hits the Pavement, and New Audiences Nationwide

Auntie Anne’s has long been a staple in malls and airports across the U.S. The smell of warm, salty pretzels enticed travelers and shoppers alike from the brand’s storefront and kiosk locations for more than 30 years. But what about the customers craving a doughy snack who aren’t traveling or strolling through the mall? Where do they go when they want an order of pretzel nuggets or a pretzel dog?

They might just find themselves waiting in line at one of Auntie Anne’s food trucks. This latest iteration of the classic brand is popping up nationwide, and the excitement isn’t confined to customers.

“Well, you know, the retail landscape has changed dramatically,” franchisee Linda Reed says when asked why she decided to open the first Auntie Anne’s food truck in California. “So, this was an opportunity to really go where the people are and to get to the places where there’s lots of people and lots of things happening in Los Angeles.”

Reed opened her first Auntie Anne’s location 28 year ago. The success of her debut unit, located in Glendale, California, led to the opening of several other stores across California. Before long, Reed oversaw nine locations and continued to introduce Californians to the world of pretzels. “People really didn’t know pretzels in California,” Reed says. “They’d come up and order a bagel and you have to kind of explain to some, it’s a pretzel.”

After decades of success operating traditional units, Reed says her youngest son began to push her toward the food truck model. After three years of hearing why she should go mobile, Reed pulled the trigger.

“I finally said, OK, let’s try it,” Reed says. “So, he runs the food truck. And we’ve done so well with it.”

The truck, primarily used for events, has brought in as much as $10,000 per day.

“When we did the BTS concert at the Rose Bowl, we had 300 people in line for five hours straight,” Reed says. “A lot of them waited in line for an hour before the concert started for a pretzel.”

Reed’s success with the mobile concept led to her opening the first Cinnabon food truck in 2020, another chain in the FOCUS Brands portfolio.

Auntie Anne’s mobile success hasn’t been limited to concerts at the Rose Bowl. Just ask Sam and Brian Hardesty, who operate multiple Auntie Anne’s trucks across Kentucky. Sam Hardesty worked as a middle school teacher before leaving education to open her own mobile unit with her husband, Brian.

On top of the brand’s loyal following, what makes these models so successful is their ability to consistently introduce product to a new area, the Hardestys say. If one location they visit works well, great. If not, that’s OK, too, because they aren’t grounded (literally) to that spot.