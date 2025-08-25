With so many restaurants competing for the attention of customers, not utilizing modern technology is simply not an option for business owners. In fact, 76 percent of restaurants now acknowledge that using technology in their operations gives them a competitive advantage.

Restaurant customers in the modern day are expecting a streamlined experience that turns their dining event into a memorable one. From how a restaurant draws them in to the way they pay their bill, the entire process should be seamless and leave customers wanting to return time after time.

In this article, we will discuss five of the most effective digital strategies that restaurants should be using in 2025 to not only improve the customer experience but to maximize profitability.

5 Digital Strategies Restaurants Should be Implementing

From digital customer experiences to behind-the-scenes operations, digital tools have revolutionized the restaurant industry ,and keeping up with trends has become essential. Let’s discuss five proven strategies that can transform how a restaurant operates…

1. Promote events online

As a way to draw in new customers and encourage repeat business, many restaurants choose to host events. From wine tasting sessions to live music evenings, these events are a great way to fill out a restaurant during quieter times.

Instead of relying solely on signage outside the restaurant or posters around town, restaurants should utilize digital marketing strategies to get the word out.

Here are some of the most effective platforms for advertising restaurant events online:

Event websites. Platforms such as Eventbrite and Ticketbud can be used to list local events, and attendees can use them to reserve their spot. This is a great way to reach people who are browsing for things to do in their local area.



Facebook groups. Most towns and cities have their own Facebook groups, which are used to share information and keep residents informed about local news. These are a great place for local businesses to promote their events to the community.



Website landing pages. Compiling all information about an event in one place will help a business steer any online traffic to the right place. Using a designated events template to build an informative landing page will help generate interest and can be linked to from all other digital marketing platforms.

An example of a well-known restaurant that hosts various events is Shake Shack. Their monthly track and field event is free for people to attend and rewards attendees with a free drink at their restaurant afterwards. This is a great strategy that helps Shake Shack connect with their local community and encourages them to buy food once they arrive at the restaurant after the event. To promote the event, they have a designated landing page which is linked to from social media campaigns and digital ads.

(Image source: Shake Shack)

2. Use food costing software

One of the biggest ongoing challenges for restaurants is knowing exactly how many ingredients to order. Finding the perfect balance between not running out and having to dispose of surplus food can feel like a mission impossible, but this is where food costing software comes in.

The software is designed to calculate the exact cost of every dish by breaking down the quantities of individual ingredients. By comparing this data with the total price of ingredients, the number of orders made, and the wastage, the system is able to optimize future orders to maximize profits as much as possible.

As well as saving money by ensuring that only necessary ingredients are purchased, this is a great step towards minimizing food waste. In fact, food waste reduction within restaurants can see a 1,300 percent ROI—a $13 return on every $1 spent on the food costing software.

3. Join food delivery apps

Ordering takeout from restaurants is continuing to grow in popularity, and now over 28 percent of Americans use food delivery services at least once a week. This is a huge opportunity for restaurants that aren’t already utilizing the most popular online platforms.

Signing up to food delivery apps such as Uber Eats and DoorDash means a business can grow its visibility among people searching for something to eat in their local area. Since they can see the menu online and place an order from the comfort of their own home, it can be a great stream of income for a restaurant.

Although the delivery apps do take a commission from each order, the benefits are bound to outweigh the costs. Not being present on the most popular delivery apps means hungry customers are more likely to order elsewhere, where they can enjoy the convenience of online ordering.

As seen in the image below, many restaurants choose to add promotions on the delivery apps. For example, Lucy’s Drive In is offering $5 off on orders over $35. Since promotions are highlighted in bold red text, users scrolling through the options are more likely to get drawn into the deals, increasing revenue for the restaurant.

(Image source: DoorDash)

4. Introduce QR payments

The traditional system of flagging down waiting staff to ask for the bill is becoming outdated as many businesses shift to QR payments. Due to the reduced wait times and ease of payment, 58 percent of consumers say that they prefer using a QR code to pay at a restaurant.

If customers are able to scan a QR code on the table or bill, they are able to pay in their own time. As well as the added convenience, this method is particularly useful for larger parties who would rather split the bill and pay separately, saving a large chunk of time in comparison to a member of staff carrying out singular transactions one by one.

By integrating a QR payment system with an existing POS system, a restaurant is not only able to provide a more efficient dining experience for customers, but can save itself time and money. Taking the pressure off waiting staff will not only allow them to provide a more attentive service from the start, but will also reduce the risk of errors being made during the payment process.

5. Set up a loyalty scheme

Although loyalty schemes have long existed, the digital age has taken them to the next level. Instead of users getting a stamp on their card every time they visit the restaurant, digital loyalty schemes can be used to personalize offers and encourage repeat visits.

Many restaurant loyalty schemes are managed on apps—a great way to encourage downloads, so businesses can target customers directly. These apps can be connected to individual accounts and record points for any purchases made. These points can be used towards discounts or freebies to entice diners to come back.

As well as tracking a user’s point balance, the loyalty scheme can also be used to reward customers for their loyalty. Gestures such as birthday rewards or personalized coupons can help turn casual customers into regular ones.

An example of a successful restaurant loyalty scheme is The Cheesecake Factory. Customers can sign up online and earn points every time they visit a branch. In addition to earning rewards from their points, the account allows users to make bookings, receive a free birthday reward, and enjoy personalized surprises throughout the year.

(Image source: The Cheesecake Factory)

Keeping Up With the Ever-Changing Industry

Year after year, the restaurant experience evolves to provide customers with a memorable dining experience that leaves them wanting more. 2025 is no exception and adopting new digital strategies is not just a luxury—it’s an essential.

Customers are looking for fun restaurant experiences, home delivery options, speedy payment processes, and personalized special offers, so it’s time for restaurants to improve their digital strategy and create a brand that ticks all of the boxes.

As well as helping create a loyal customer base, these digital strategies can transform the daily operations of a restaurant behind the scenes. By minimizing food waste, taking pressure off servers, and becoming more integrated in the local community, a restaurant owner can continue to grow their restaurant and become a favorite in the area.

Rebecca Barnatt-Smith talks about all things technology. Writing for popular publications like Real Business and Maddyness, she writes on the power of growing your business using the latest tech innovations and how the digital world continues to change hospitality strategies across the globe.