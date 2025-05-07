Beans & Brews Coffeehouse, the growing coffee franchise known for its signature High-Altitude Roasting and welcoming mountain vibe, announced the nationwide debut of its NEW COLD BREW lineup launching May 8, 2025—just in time for Mother’s Day.

After driving a lift in cold brew sales in Las Vegas and receiving strong early test market feedback in Texas, four new cold brew beverages will roll out systemwide:

Hazelnut Mocha Cold Brew

Salted Caramel Cold Brew

Crème Brûlée Cold Brew

Cocoa Haze

“Our fans know we have the best-tasting Cold Brew in the business, and they’ve been asking for more flavors,” said Sarah Anderson, Senior Vice President of Operations at Beans & Brews. “We’re always looking for exciting new drinks to add to our menu, and the timing is perfect to add some refreshing new Cold Brews just as the weather heats up.”

Beans & Brews Coffeehouse’s special cold-brew roast is made with only premium Guatemalan arabica beans selected for complex flavor with hints of chocolate, hazelnut and fruit then small-batch roasted with the brand’s patented High-Altitude Roasting™ process. The new cold-brews are made fresh in-house with a special 12-hour cold water filter process that brings out all the flavor without any bitterness.

To complement these refreshing beverages, Beans & Brews has also recently expanded its bakery lineup, offering new treats that pair perfectly with its coffee drinks. Guests can now enjoy:

Double Chocolate Chip Muffin

Blueberry Crumb Muffin

Iced Lemon Loaf

The brand’s focus on premium ingredients and trend-driven innovation ensures franchise partners consistently deliver standout products that drive customer traffic and build loyalty. Beyond its appeal to customers, the new cold brew menu and expanded bakery lineup represents an awareness opportunity for Beans & Brews franchisees.

“These products create strong engagement and increased customer visits, which translates directly to franchise growth,” Anderson added. “When we introduce new specialty beverages and bakery items, it gives our franchisees a powerful tool to enhance brand awareness, attract new guests, and drive incremental sales.”

The new cold brew will be available at all Beans & Brews locations beginning May 8.