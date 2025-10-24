WingsUp!, a Canadian-based quick-service franchise, first experienced success expanding in Ontario.

The 38-unit brand did so well that it moved thousands of miles west to grow in Alberta, which has a solid blue collar base, and British Columbia, which has a good foodie scene, according to president Darren Czarnogorski.

But he and the leadership team couldn’t help but think—if the brand is willing to travel that far away within its own country, why couldn’t it do the same, but just south? It could hit Texas, which is actually a shorter distance than Alberta or British Columbia. The Lone Star State also has a population almost as big as the entire country of Canada.

“There’s a lot going on and it’s a growing market and on top of that, when it comes to chicken wings, there’s a chicken wing culture in those southern states that is something that it’s hard to even believe,” Czarnogorski says. “People get passionate about their chicken wings. They get excited about talking about chicken wings, and it’s something that I haven’t seen here in Canada. So that kind of pointed us in the direction that we really should be part of that whole experience down in the southern states.”

WingsUp is jumping head first into its U.S. growth. It’s opening a corporate office in Dallas so that it can begin expansion in Texas, Florida, and Georgia—all states with strong sports fandom, a demographic that correlates strongly with eating chicken wings. On the company’s franchising website, it points out Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa, and Miami as key markets in Florida, and El Paso, Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, and Houston in Texas.

The chain, founded as “The Incredible Wing Ding” in 1988 and operating as WingsUp! since 1999, will enter a U.S. wing segment dominated by Wingstop, which has more than 2,400 locations domestically. The rest of the category is comprised of smaller players like Atomic Wings, Wing Zone, Wing It On!, and Buffalo Wild Wings Go. Popeyes has become a prominent wing player as well.

But Czarnogorski is confident about WingsUp!’s ability to make its mark in the U.S. The company features more than a dozen sauces, like Texas Tequila, Honey Garlic Parmesan, and Dry Cajun.

“What we do here in Canada, a fresh, never frozen chicken wing with gourmet sauces that are sweet and spicy, I haven’t seen anything specifically like what we do down in those markets,” Czarnogorski says. “They have great chicken wings down there, but we’re a little bit unique, and every time we have people that come up from those states to taste our product, we get raving reviews. …We’re cognizant of the fact that there’s competition and there’s lots of wing stores, but nobody does it exactly how we do it, and I think Texans and people from Georgia and Florida will really enjoy our product and help us grow down there.”

The goal is to start opening stores within the next 12 months. Nothing is signed as of yet, but Czarnogorski says the brand is “having a lot of conversations right now.”

There will be a few differences between the Canadian version of WingsUp! and the U.S. iteration. In Canada, units are typically 800 to 1,200 square feet, while in the States, the concept will bump up to 1,200 to 1,800 square feet. Both versions focus on off-premises; in fact, the Canadian stores have an in-house delivery team. There will be menu customizations as well, like adding sweet tea, a Southern staple. But for the most part, WingsUp! will offer the same products.

The brand typically opens in plazas in the center of urban density. The chain can open in suburbs, but it can also fit into downtown centers. The company is looking for places where customers spend the night since a big chunk of its business is late-night. WingsUp! typically doesn’t come to largely commercial or industrial areas because it doesn’t have as strong of a lunch daypart.

The concept will start by focusing on its top three states, but it has received inquiries from places like Illinois, South Carolina, and New York.

“We look at some of our competitors and they’ve grown to huge numbers, and we see it as really an open market,” Czarnogorski says. “…We want to be able to support our franchise partners, and that’s really important to us, so we can’t just start opening anywhere and everywhere. We want to focus on specific areas and build our brand that way, but I think the market is huge, and I think that we could easily develop thousands to 2,000 stores in the long run, but I don’t want to get ahead of ourselves. We really want to focus on the next five-year plan and take it from there. So I think when it comes to whitespace, I think it’s a large market, and I don’t want to exactly quantify a number on it, but I just don’t see it as being a problem at all.”

According to Czarnogorski, WingsUp! will search for franchisees who have a passion for the product and will bring that to the customer. The brand also prefers hands-on operators who work in stores and have a relationship with the community instead of large investors who buy several restaurants.

“We’re a little bit careful,” Czarnogorski says. “Our goal, we want to find the right people to open our first stores in the U.S., so that’s why we’ve been taking extra care and meeting with a lot of people. A lot of great people have come to the table already. We just want to make sure that it’s the right move for them and for us.”

