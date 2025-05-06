Juice It Up! is cranking up the heat with a spicy new collaboration. For a limited time, Juice It Up! is teaming up with Mike’s Hot Honey, America’s original and leading brand of hot honey, to offer guests a hot honey topping option on any Juice It Up! menu items including its popular açai bowls and new toasts. Juice It Up! proudly becomes the largest beverage and açai bowl-focused chain to partner with Mike’s Hot Honey, the cult-favorite chili-infused honey that’s taking menus nationwide by storm one drizzle at a time.

“Our partnership with Mike’s Hot Honey delivers a bold and flavorful twist to our growing lineup of açai bowls, smoothies, juices and snack offerings, giving guests a unique and craveable way to customize their Juice It Up! experience,” said Susan Taylor, Juice It Up! President and CEO. “As the first national smoothie and juice chain to collaborate with Mike’s Hot Honey, we’re excited to offer a trend-forward topping option that perfectly complements our fresh and functional menu items, allowing guests to spice up their favorite Juice It Up! order!”

The addition of Mike’s Hot Honey® Extra Hot adds a touch of sweet heat to vibrant Juice It Up! ingredients like creamy nut butters, seasonal fruits and crunchy granola, offering guests a bold new flavor profile that elevates Juice It Up!’s wide variety of menu items like açai and superfruit bowls and toasts. An innovator of açai and lesser-known ingredients since 1995, Juice It Up! has long been a leader in the açai bowl and beverage sector with an array of handcrafted bowls, smoothies and raw juices. For three decades, Juice It Up! has helped guests “Live Life Juiced!,” a motto that underscores the brand’s longstanding commitment to providing products geared to fuel each day.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Juice It Up! and bring our sweet and spicy kick to a new category of handcrafted açai bowls, smoothies, juices and snack offerings,” said Mike Kurtz, founder of Mike’s Hot Honey. “Juice It Up!’s commitment to fresh, high-quality ingredients makes this a natural and exciting collaboration, and we know fans will love experiencing the magic of our honey in a whole new way.”

Mike’s Hot Honey is now available for a limited time at all Juice It Up! locations. Guests can order in-store, online or via Juice It Up!’s mobile app, which is available for download in the Apple (iOS) and Google Play (Android) stores. Juice It Up! Rewards® members enjoy delicious perks, including easily placing orders and paying ahead, earning loyalty points and redeeming seriously juicy rewards. Juice It Up! products are available via carryout, order ahead and delivery through DoorDash, Grubhub and Postmates in most locations.