The foodservice industry is a powerhouse of opportunities. While men continue to dominate ownership and leadership roles in the restaurant industry, 54 percent of restaurant and foodservice employees are female, yet women own only about 34 percent of restaurants in the U.S. Franchising offers a proven and viable path, making it a great entry point for female entrepreneurs to step into ownership with reduced risks.

Strengths That Women Bring to Restaurant Ownership

Today, women are recognized as strong leaders, advocates for collaboration, and champions of research and development, all of which drive employee retention and customer loyalty. In an industry that depends on service and hospitality, these qualities create lasting businesses that thrive for many years to come.

Additionally, female restaurant owners are known for fostering inclusive workplaces. These environments not only encourage innovation but also strengthen community engagement, contributing to a loyal customer base and a motivated workforce.

Inevitable Challenges For All Franchisees

Being a woman in any industry presents its challenges, however restaurant leadership and commercial real estate can be particularly tough. To overcome these obstacles, you must continuously learn every aspect of your business, consistently monitor industry trends, and regularly evaluate your operations to ensure you’re keeping up.

A big mistake restaurant brands make is assuming the ‘opening honeymoon’ phase will last forever. In reality, after the initial excitement, most restaurants experience a sales drop of 10 percent, with some facing up to 50 percent. Another frequent misstep is underestimating the necessary distance between locations and the population required to maintain sales and cover costs. While some brands can thrive with locations spaced 5 to 10 miles a part, others may require 30 miles or more to be profitable. Determining the right spacing while building a brand is challenging—and getting it wrong can be costly.

Franchisees who underestimate the need for staying in the know are most likely to fail. Seeking a mentor with years of experience goes a long way when navigating complex information. Because I’ve been fortunate to have great mentors and support in my career, I have a responsibility to pay it forward. For example, I serve on Dayton Business Journal’s “Mentor Mondays” and as President of the Gem City Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association (ABWA). There’s plenty of opportunity for everyone, and helping others succeed doesn’t take away from anyone’s own success—it actually adds to it.

Even with the best data and research, there will always be challenges. Success involves a great location, consistent marketing and day-to-day commitment to operational excellence.

Franchising: A Smart Entry Point for Women Seeking Entrepreneurship

Franchising is an ideal entry point for women who aspire to own a restaurant but want to mitigate some of the risks associated with starting a business from scratch. With an established brand, a tested business model, and ongoing support from the franchisor, female entrepreneurs can focus on operations, customer experience, and growth rather than reinventing the wheel.

Attracting Franchisees

Brands looking to attract franchisees should begin with treating all franchisees and employees equally, viewing franchisees as both partners and valued customers. With the common goal for all parties to succeed, a brand should consistently identify ways to support the franchisee on their entrepreneurial journey.

For example, Hot Head Burritos, offers comprehensive initial training, ongoing monthly conference calls and open communication to ensure the franchisee stays informed and feels supported. We also encourage them to stay ahead of industry trends and assist in finding additional locations when they’re ready to grow. Hot Head Burritos was founded by restaurant operators who were also franchisees, providing a unique perspective on what franchisees truly need to succeed.

Looking Ahead

As women continue to reshape the norm and pave the way for their successors, brands are also revamping their programs to reach and educate a wider audience. However, while certain resources exist, women should seek a mentor and never stop learning as they navigate the treacherous waters of entrepreneurship.

Finally, there’s no substitute for hard work. By demonstrating dedication to your business, team, and industry, you earn the respect of your peers and establish yourself as a leader.

Kelly Gray is the Vice President and Co-Owner of Hot Head Burritos. She’s played a pivotal role in the brand’s expansion, leveraging her expertise in real estate to drive growth across multiple markets. With a proven track record in franchise development, marketing, and brand positioning, Kelly continues to shape the fast-casual landscape through her forward-thinking approach.