To keep our audience up to date on the latest restaurant franchise opportunities, we’ve created a comprehensive introduction to one of the West’s most beloved sandwich concepts: Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop. Known for its cult-like following, the brand stands out with premium offerings like American Wagyu and slow-roasted Butterball® turkey—no doubt, part of the reason it has been voted the “Greatest Sandwich in America.”

Whether you’re new to franchising or expanding your portfolio, Capriotti’s is dedicated to your success from day one—offering flexible, hands-on support with cost-saving strategies, site selection, training, marketing, and more.

Financial Performance: Prime costs for this brand average 53 percent, nearly 10 percent below the industry average. Furthermore, the top stores AUV was $1.1 million in 2024.

: Based in Las Vegas, currently with 165 locations, Capriotti’s is breaking into new territories around the country, and has available territories in every state. Operational Insights: The franchise boasts a POS system that gives franchisees actionable data-driven insights into cost of goods, labor matrices, and operational efficiencies.

We invite you to download a report that delves into the details of the Capriotti’s franchise. This document offers valuable insights for any franchise owner considering expanding their portfolio with a proven brand in a growing segment.

