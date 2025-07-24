A brand that younger consumers love with explosive growth potential.

For franchisees searching for the next big trend with craveable, bold flavors, and a seamless franchising experience bb.q Chicken is an option that shouldn’t be overlooked. The support is unparalleled, offering support that seasoned franchisees know they need, and new franchisees a process they can feel confident in. With 400 percent growth over the past four years and an AUV of $1.197 million, this franchise is making waves across the U.S. market.

Founded in South Korea and globally recognized, bb.q Chicken—short for Best of the Best Quality—is beloved for its crispy, made-to-order Korean fried chicken and bold international flavors. Now, with more than 220 locations nationwide and 99 percent franchisee ownership, the brand is offering entrepreneurs a chance to ride one of the most exciting food trends of the decade.

🔍 Inside this free report, you’ll discover:

What makes bb.q Chicken’s marketing playbook stand out, with dual teams for national branding and hyperlocal outreach
The story of Kay Kang, a franchisee expanding across the Bahamas and Florida, who plans to open 30+ locations
How the brand’s R&D engine, “Chicken University,” keeps innovation flowing—so you don’t have to invent new dishes yourself
What kind of training and ROI to expect, with over 100 hours of onboarding and a system designed for consistent success

