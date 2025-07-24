For franchisees searching for the next big trend with craveable, bold flavors, and a seamless franchising experience bb.q Chicken is an option that shouldn’t be overlooked. The support is unparalleled, offering support that seasoned franchisees know they need, and new franchisees a process they can feel confident in. With 400 percent growth over the past four years and an AUV of $1.197 million, this franchise is making waves across the U.S. market.
Founded in South Korea and globally recognized, bb.q Chicken—short for Best of the Best Quality—is beloved for its crispy, made-to-order Korean fried chicken and bold international flavors. Now, with more than 220 locations nationwide and 99 percent franchisee ownership, the brand is offering entrepreneurs a chance to ride one of the most exciting food trends of the decade.
🔍 Inside this free report, you’ll discover:
"*" indicates required fields
By clicking 'Submit' above and registering for this content, I acknowledge and agree to WTWH Media's Terms and Conditions and to WTWH Media's use of my contact information to communicate with me about offerings by WTWH Media, its brands, affiliates and/or third-party partners, consistent with WTWH Media's Privacy Policy. In addition, I understand that my personal information may be shared with any sponsor(s) of the content, and that they may contact me directly about their products or services. Please refer to the privacy policies of such sponsor(s) for more details on how your information will be used by them.