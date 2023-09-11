Starbucks Crosses 20,000 International Shops

Starbucks announced that it recently crossed 20,000 international shops, a key benchmark in its continued dominance in the beverage segment.

The store opened in the U.K., a market that first opened in 1998. At 1,100-plus stores, it's now Starbucks' largest international trade area. Across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), the brand has opened more than 4,000 outlets. This fiscal year alone, the chain projects 100 openings in the U.K. and 300 in EMEA.

The latest restaurant features a drive-thru, a store format first introduced in the country in 2008. The prototype now mixes 25 percent nationwide. It's also certified as a Greener Store, meaning it meets certain environmental standards across areas such as energy efficiency, water stewardship, and waste diversion.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Oldham community to our new store and our first in Oldham," Alex Rayner, Starbucks U.K. vice president and general manager, said in a statement. "Celebrating 25 years in the UK is a real privilege, and to mark this special anniversary we’ve just launched our first UK-exclusive beverage, Starbucks Clotted Cream Fudge Cold Brew, which is available now in all UK stores. We look forward to continue building on our legacy of coffee craft innovation and our long-standing partnerships with organisations such as Hubbub and NHS Charities Together. Looking ahead, we are fully invested in the U.K. and giving back to the local communities we serve each day.”

Starbucks' international segment saw same-store sales rise 24 percent in Q3, lapping an 18 percent decline in the year-ago period. Transactions lifted 21 percent and average ticket increased 2 percent. Net revenues grew 24 percent to $2 billion in the third quarter and operating income jumped to $374.5 million as well. The segment delivered record system sales for the second straight quarter and the highest revenue and operating margin since Q4 2021.

As of July 2, there were 19,630 international shops; Starbucks opened 478 net new stores in Q3 alone. Excluding China, roughly 35 percent of new stores year-to-date were drive-thru, resulting in about 15 percent of total store count having the channel.

Globally, Starbucks finished Q3 with 37,222 shops, making it the second-largest restaurant chain in the world behind McDonald's.

“I’m proud to celebrate Starbucks 20,000th store milestone internationally," Michael Conway, group president of international and channel development, said in a statement. "This achievement reflects the success of the unparalleled Starbucks Experience around the world, and how in the UK market and across our EMEA region, our partners uplift the everyday and foster human connection in our stores. As we look to the future, I am excited by the growth opportunities in front of us in both the UK and the EMEA region as we deepen our engagement with customers.”