The Changing Life of a Restaurant CMO

Additionally, customers are sent social media messages on Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram. To break through the clutter, McAlister’s introduced a contest where loyalists created their own spud images. A random drawing produced a winner that earned a free trip to an Airbnb in Idaho—a major potato supplier.
Asked how Parra expected business will shift when (and if) the pandemic ever fades, she says, “One thing that won’t change is the adoption of digital messages and people wanting more choices. The pandemic helped accelerate that, but it won’t go away because they want the choices and personalized offerings.”
Ryan Ostrom, marketing chief at Jack in the Box, says the pandemic “expedited what CMOs are doing. It’s more than marketing, but understanding the guest’s journey and how the brand engages with the guest through digital, online, and social by providing the solution that the guest wants.” It all rolls back to age-old pillars: ease, affordability, and convenience.
Convenience, in particular, is what customers demand these days, Ostrom says. Is the drive-thru speedy enough? If the customer orders delivery, can it take 2 minutes to order? What role does marketing play in all of that?
Everything Ostrom does as CMO is geared toward making the customer’s life easier—how quick can a guest purchase on his/her app, and how can he equip franchisees to remove friction throughout the process?
If everyone is accelerating the pace of ordering via mobile, where do you stand out? Ostrom says Jack in the Box carved out a reputation as a “late-night brand,” so it leans into that equity. “We target the after-party and late-night crowd, for delivery, ordering for multiple people and when guests want a tacos or burger,” Ostrom says.
The brand’s Jack App enables its CMO and staff to know if someone is a late-night or breakfast customer, and can help identify if they want to stretch their time spent at Jack in the Box.
Marketing via streaming services such as TikTok was another change. “We are now majority digital in marketing,” Ostrom says. The chain uses the acronym “CRAVED,” meaning cultural, relevant, authentic, visible, easy and distinctive, to determine if its marketing offerings are targeted effectively.
At 770-unit chicken chain Bojangles, “convenience is here to stay and that involves making sure we have the right digital means to access them, and the right digital tools available to our crew members,” says CMO Jackie Woodward.
About two years ago, Bojangles stepped up its focus on breakfast and dinner. But the pandemic forced it to “rebalance our marketing around drive-thru and delivery, and that has really paid off,” Woodward says.
Drive-thru became a spotlight since many of Bojangles’ clientele are essential workers who look for no-frills dining that fits their busy lifestyles.