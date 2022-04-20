The Changing Life of a Restaurant CMO

The chief marketing officer’s role at a quick-service brand is always shifting. But the pandemic hastened evolution up and down the C-suite of concepts nationwide.

Many patrons suddenly wanted to spend less time dining in, and more on picking up, getting delivery, and ordering via drive-thru windows and mobile apps to minimize contact. So the task sheet of the CMO boiled down to reaching guests despite guidelines that, in many cases, did everything possible to keep people apart.

Danielle Porto Parra, SVP of category marketing at Focus Brands, who oversees three of the company’s brands—McAlister’s Deli, Schlotzsky’s, and Moe’s Southwestern Grill—says introducing more analytic-driven marketing, coupled with digital platforms, transformed Focus’ ability to communicate in recent years. Her main aim today? Asking, “What can your business do to add value to your customer’s life?”

The pandemic altered dining habits, increasingly toward digital, Parra says. “Customers,” she explains, “want to use multiple channels based on what’s most convenient, including delivery through our app for a family’s weeknight meal and coming back to dine at lunch.”

Parra sees the biggest change during COVID as an increasingly prevalent number of customers engaging with digital technology, which led to one of the biggest alterations at Focus from a marketing spin: the goal of reaching users on a one-to-one basis.

“We’re able to provide the right offer to the right customer at the right time,” Parra says.

For instance, loyalty patterns today can reveal whether a brand is dealing with a mom who is feeding her family. That can trigger an offer for a free kid’s meal. Or a business traveler who regularly stops in for lunch, which then amounts to a free side of guacamole or dessert.

Moreover, via loyal users, Focus’ marketing department tests free offerings and promotions to determine whether there’s ample or minimal interest, to either sustain or drop it.

Digital traffic and loyalty also enable Focus to get to know each consumer’s tastes and dining preferences. McAlister’s users at its 507 locations earn loyalty points for either a free kid’s meal or free entrée. They can also add a bread bowl with their soup order or become subscribers of a tea pass lasting a month for $7, entitling them to a complimentary daily tea.

Staying a step ahead of the customer during a pandemic is critical, Parra says. At McAlister’s, the fast casual introduced tableside dining where guests don’t have to go to the register to place an order. They sit down at a table, order their meal on their app, and wait for food to be brought out. Customers “pay a fast-casual price, but you’re getting a full meal with waiter service and drink refills,” Parra says.

Focus can target promotions using its repertoire of brands, including Carvel, Cinnabon, Auntie Anne’s, and Jamba to cross-appeal to loyal customers. Schlotzsky’s loyalists, in one instance, were offered two large Cinnabons for $5. Parra calls it a win/win because “we’re giving customers a reason to come back more frequently. We don’t want it to only be transactional.”