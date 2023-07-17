Denise Pedini Leads a Loyalty Renaissance at Newk’s

Denise Pedini was leading a tech-stack roundtable at this May’s MEG, the marketing event that annually precedes the National Restaurant Association Show. It was a paragon of how much has changed since the 1990s, when Pedini worked at commerce agency Tracy-Locke. How did you market food those days? You jazzed it up or found the best way to spin a discount.

Back then, Pedini read an AdAge article about the horizon of loyalty. It was headed to airlines, hotels, and other sectors where frequency could be rewarded with engagement, instead of constant trial programs. She went to work at Dallas-based Brierley+Partners, a solutions and consulting group considered one of the pioneers of loyalty. “It hadn’t entered the restaurant space,” Pedini says, “but, I just had this feeling that if I wanted to continue in the restaurant business and I wanted to be in the corporate side one days, I needed to learn [about loyalty].”

It's a decision that returns Pedini to her 2023 MEG talk. Today’s marketers need a base in technology, says Pedini, the CMO of Newk’s Eatery. So much restaurant advertising is digital. Understanding pieces and how they talk to each other, from POS and online ordering to loyalty, is the universe marketing execs are asked to navigate.

Pedini’s loyalty career ramped up during her agency work with Pizza Hut. She was one of the early leaders who launched Wing Street, which was positioned as a separate entity of sorts—the 12-person team was housed on their own floor. Creating a “little brand within mega Pizza Hut” forced Pedini to dip into multiple buckets, such as culinary, technology, and finance. “That’s where I learned most of my knowledge of the business,” says Pedini, then 26 years old.

She had to understand POS, learn how to put wings in the system. How to price them. Years later, Pedini would serve as CMO at Pizza Inn, a smaller brand (sub 150 locations), and that nuanced skillset came in handy. She worked with IT, on online ordering, and then launched the buffet chain’s loyalty program. “I’ve been very fortunate at every single aspect of my career to touch technology,” she says. “And I’m still learning. I think I am a very curious person. I like to know what if we did this? And how can we make this faster? And what if we were able to use our points to buy merchandise from our restaurants, or donate points to charities, how can we do that?”

Naturally, it led Pedini to a similar inflection in Newk’s history. The 2004-founded fast casual, which began as "Newk's Express Café," a creation of Don Newcomb, Debra Bryson, and Chris Newcomb, the team that founded McAlister's Deli, brought Pedini in as SVP of guest experience about two and half years ago. She helped IT implement tech systems like a new ordering website through Olo, app with Punchh, and dine-in table ordering. But rolling a loyalty program—a first for Newk’s—was always the golden target. Pedini, the company’s CMO since January, unveiled and integrated the platform in under five months, hitting a first-year download goal of 300,000 and 15 percent participation in the opening eight months.

Walking through how it unfolded, Pedini says Newk’s started with the partnership. Punchh was a provider she worked with previously, which made the decision quick and comparatively seamless. And fortunately, she adds, Newk’s had loyal guests who already wanted the program.

The first year was dedicated to acquisition. Newk’s focused on CRM and strategy and “how to make them come more often and spend more money,” Pedini says.

One starting point was Coca-Cola. Newk’s connected with the beverage giant on contests where it would give away food, Coke memorabilia, tumblers, and coolers, and other activations designed to incentivize sign-ups.

Previously, Pedini tried a similar contest-centered approach at Pizza Inn. To celebrate 60 years, the brand dangled a 1958 Ford Fairlane Skyliner hard top convertible. It was open only to rewards members, with the winner picked by an independent third party out of a random draw of the loyalty pool. Pizza Inn took the car on a tour of locations from Durham, North Carolina, to Hobbs, New Mexico, hitting 28 cities in total. At every stop, Pizza Inn courted signups

Pedini chose the nostalgic route because it fit the brand’s DNA of generational dining. One of its franchisees sold classic cars as a side hustle and offered to assist.

With Newk’s, Pedini took stock of the landscape again. She attached a prize of $10,000 to the January 2022 launch, understanding the program arrived after the holidays and during a COVID-saddled era when people often could use the help. “I think membership is one goal to have,” she says. “But the second is are they using the app and are they participating?”

A typical participation rate for a loyalty program is roughly 10 percent. Newk’s today is at 22 percent, Pedini says. “Which means our members love the program and are using it frequently,” she says.