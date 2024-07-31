Celebrity chef, Nick DiGiovanni, teamed up with Dunkin’ to debut The Chef Nick Menu, featuring four brand-new iced coffee creations. Dunkin’Tern Chef Nick DiGiovanni and Dunkin’s very own Chef Dan Cole have perfected the recipes which are now available nationwide for a limited time, exclusively through the Dunkin’ mobile app.

The Chef Nick Menu

Blueberry Donut Iced Coffee with Sweet Cold Foam: Featuring flavors of blueberry and sweet pastry dough, this iced coffee is topped with Sweet Cold Foam for a fresh take on Dunkin’s famous classics – iced coffee and the beloved blueberry donut.