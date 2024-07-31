Celebrity chef, Nick DiGiovanni, teamed up with Dunkin’ to debut The Chef Nick Menu, featuring four brand-new iced coffee creations. Dunkin’Tern Chef Nick DiGiovanni and Dunkin’s very own Chef Dan Cole have perfected the recipes which are now available nationwide for a limited time, exclusively through the Dunkin’ mobile app.
The Chef Nick Menu
- Blueberry Donut Iced Coffee with Sweet Cold Foam: Featuring flavors of blueberry and sweet pastry dough, this iced coffee is topped with Sweet Cold Foam for a fresh take on Dunkin’s famous classics – iced coffee and the beloved blueberry donut.
- Caramel Coconut Cream Iced Coffee: It’s not summertime without tropical flavors. That’s why Chef Nick insisted on a coconut forward beverage for this lineup. The moment he mixed Dunkin’s classic iced coffee with caramel and coconut flavors, he knew he had a winner!
- Mocha Vanilla Iced Coffee: Vanilla plus chocolate plus coffee, yes please! If you’re a fan of vanilla or mocha, you’re going to want to try this match made in heaven. This iced beverage combines notes of sweet vanilla and mocha with the classic Dunkin’ iced coffee for the ultimate cool, coffee combination.
- Caramel Almondmilk Iced Coffee: Curated by Chef Nick and his love for all things caramel, this iced coffee is the perfect start to your day or an afternoon pick-me-up. With notes of caramel and a splash of almondmilk, this specialty coffee is slightly sweet but oh so bold.