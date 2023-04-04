151 Coffee to Open in Rowlett, Texas

Fans of premium, great-tasting coffee won’t have to go far or wait long to get it in Rowlett as 151 Coffee is set to open on Monday, April 10.

Get ready for a caffeine-fueled adventure as 151 Coffee opens its doors in Rowlett on April 10! This Dallas-born coffeehouse is set to wow the community with its premium espresso coffees, fast and friendly drive-thru service, and award-winning drinks. Located at 3525 Lakeview Pkwy, adjacent to McDonald’s at the intersection of Lakeside Pkwy. and Rowlett Rd., 151 Coffee will serve up its signature hot Americanos, Blondies, German Chocolate Mochas, and numerous 151 Originals that will leave your taste buds dancing.

Wondering where the name comes from? It’s all about flavor! Lattes are best served at 151 degrees, and that’s precisely what 151 Coffee strives to deliver. Whether you prefer hot, cold, blended, or frozen, the coffee and drinks are served blazingly fast from the drive-thrus by baristas who are always having a good time. Their motto? "It’s a good day to have a good day."

“We have the coolest jobs ever. We serve the best-tasting coffee and have a great time doing it," says Founder Mark Wattles. “At 151 Coffee, it's not just about a good cup of coffee; it's about creating a fun and memorable experience for every guest. That's why we’re looking for baristas and managers who like to have fun, enjoy music, and move fast to join our team. It’s always a good day to have a good day at 151!”

151 Coffee takes its service and speed to the next level, providing an unrivaled experience for coffee lovers. With their talented baristas racing to your car, unlike Starbucks, there's no waiting at a speaker box to place your order. Instead, enjoy a personal, fast and efficient service with groovy baristas enhancing the experience with an electrifying soundtrack. Their premium coffee, energy drinks, teas, shakes, and other delicious specialties are available every day from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., making 151 Coffee the go-to destination for an efficient and enjoyable drive-thru experience.

151 Coffee has quickly become a fan favorite and earned numerous accolades for its outstanding coffee and service. It was recently recognized as a nominee for “Best of 76262 – Cup of Coffee” by Life in the 76262 Magazine in 2023. Prior recognitions include “Reader’s Choice Winner for Best Coffee” in Coppell, Lewisville, and Flower Mound by Star Local Media Group in 2022, a three-time winner of “Best of Denton County – Cup of Coffee” by Murray Media in 2022, 2021, and 2020, as well as Yelp’s “Best Drive Thru Coffee” in North Richland Hills to name a few. Come see what all the fuss is about and experience a good day at 151 Coffee!

Looking for a fun and exciting career opportunity? 151 Coffee's newest location in Rowlett is hiring for 30 positions for its ninth DFW location. If you're passionate about coffee and enjoy fast-paced work environments, don't miss out on the chance to join this exceptional team!