16 Handles and Dear Evan Hansen Partner on Exclusive Sorbet

16 Handles and Dear Evan Hansen are partnering to launch an exclusive sorbet and topping in honor of the Tony Award-winning musical’s last summer on Broadway. Blue Raspberry Sorbet is a celebration of the show’s signature blue color, and Blue Raspberry Sour Belts are available on the toppings bar so fans can create their own #BlueWillBeFound Sundae.

Known for offering a wide range of soft serve flavors and endless toppings options, 16 Handles created Blue Raspberry Sorbet as a refreshing, seasonal option that is both dairy free and gluten free to ensure that guests could enjoy the collaboration regardless of dietary preferences.

“Dear Evan Hansen is an iconic musical that’s instantly recognizable to anyone who’s spent time near Broadway the past six years,” says 16 Handles’ CEO and founder Solomon Choi. “Our new Blue Raspberry Sorbet and Sour Belts topping are a delicious and colorful celebration of the show’s inspiring run here in our hometown.”

In addition to enjoying the new menu items at 16 Handles shops, fans can enter to win a Broadway date night including tickets to Dear Evan Hansen and a 16 Handles gift card via the @16handles Instagram page through August 12. The show’s final Broadway performance is September 18.